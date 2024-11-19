New York state football playoff previews for all six tournaments
The New York state high school football playoffs start on Friday, with some teams returning to defend their titles and others looking to become the new champion of their respective classes.
From Class AA to 8-man, each tournament will begin with four regional round matchups this weekend.
Once the regional round concludes, tournaments from Class AA to D will transition to the state semifinal round the following weekend. The only tournament that is classified as a regional tournament from beginning to end is the 8-man rounds.
It’s also the first season that the 8-man tournament has expanded from two to three rounds. The 8-man regional title game is Dec. 7 at Moravia High School.
The state championship games are Dec. 6-7 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.
Class AA
Christian Brothers Academy of Syracuse, the Section III champion, is back in an effort to repeat as Class AA state champion.
Section I’s Carmel, the Class AA runner-up last season, has been replaced this season by North Rockland. The Raiders beat Carmel, 28-0, in the Section I semifinal round then went on to defeat Mamaroneck.
The tournament also includes some former state champions. Section V’s Aquinas Institute – an 8-time state champion between Class AA and A – last won it all in 2018. Monroe-Woodbury grabbed the title in 2005.
Section IV’s Corning and Elmira, Section II’s Christian Brothers Academy of Albany and Section VI’s Lancaster will also compete for the state crown.
Elmira defeated Corning in the Section IV championship game, 35-22, but the Hawks still qualified as an alternate for the tournament.
Class A
This year’s tournament could set up a potential grudge match.
Defending Class A champion Somers (Section I) and runner-up Whitesboro (Section III) have returned – and on opposite sides of the bracket.
The Tuskers beat the Warriors, 31-14, in last season’s title game. Somers, a three-time state champion, has won the previous two championships.
Section IX’s Cornwall Central and Section VI’s Sweet Home have both captured two state crowns. Section IV’s Vestal grabbed its lone state title in 1997.
Other teams in the tournament – Averill Park (Section II), Horseheads (Section IV) and Brighton (Section V) – will vie for their first Class A state trophy.
Class B
With Section I’s Rye dethorned in the sectional tournament, eight teams will clash to be this year’s Class B state champion.
Ardsley, the Section I Class B champion, is hoping to grab the program’s first state title. The Panthers defeated Pleasantville, who made three previous appearances in the state title game, in the Class B sectional championship.
Section IV’s Maine-Endwell, last season’s state runner-up, is back this season after they fell short of a three-peat between 2021 and 2023. The Spartans hoisted four-straight trophies between 2011 and 2014, and another one in 2004.
Glens Falls (Section II), a two-time state champion, will look for its first crown since 2018. Section III’s Indian River took home a Class A state crown in 2014.
Ogdensburg Free Academy (Section X), Port Jervis (Section IX), Health Sciences Charter (Section VI) and Eastridge (Section V) are competing to qualify for its first state championship game.
Class C
With Waverly not a factor in this year’s Class C state tournament, the title is up for grabs by a new team.
The Wolverines, poised to defend their state crown, lost 38-35 to Chenango Forks in the Section IV Class C championship over the weekend. The Blue Devils, a seven-time state championship-winning program, went to the title game 13 times between 2001 and 2021.
Two teams in the tournament are hoping to turn a tide following a string of bad luck in past state title contests. Chester/Seward Park (Section IX) and Schuylerville (Section II) have both lost the state championship game three times in the history of their respective programs.
General Brown (Section III) has also gone winless in the state championship, losing two of them. Section X’s Gouverneur had a lone state title appearance in 2019, while Section VI’s Salamanca was a state runner-up in 1999.
Valhalla (Section I) was a Class D state champion in 1996. East Rochester-Gananda will take a shot at the programs’ first-ever state trophy.
Class D
Much like the Class C state tournament, Class D will also have a new champion.
Section IV’s Tioga, who completed a three-peat in the Class D championships between 2021 and 2023, fell 22-21 to Delaware Academy in this year’s Section IV Class D championship. The Bulldogs are now eyeing the program’s first state crown.
Section VI’s Clymer Central/Sherman/Panama is the most recent state champion out of the teams in this year’s tournament. The Wolfpack captured back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019.
Section III’s Dolgeville, who’s been knocking on the championship door over the years, was a state champion in 2000. Section I’s Tuckahoe won two titles in 2006 and 2010.
The state title game has not been kind to teams like Moriah (Section VII), who have lost five championship matchups in the program’s history.
Greenwich (Section II), Avon (Section V) and Burke Catholic (Section IX) will look to bring home a state trophy for the first time.
8-man
As the 8-man class continues to quickly grow, so has its statewide tournament. This year’s tournament has expanded from five to eight teams.
Section V’s Pembroke will look to repeat as 8-man regional champion.
Section IV’s Moravia, last season’s regional runner-up, is in line for a rematch with Pembroke after being shut out in the 2023 regional championship. Despite falling to Trumansburg in the Section IV 8-man title game, the Blue Devils qualified for the regional tournament as a wild card.
Section III champion Frankfort-Schuyler, who lost 107-64 to Pembroke in last season’s 8-man regional semifinals, is out for redemption as well.
Holley (Section V), Frewsburg (Section VI), Sullivan West (Section IX) and Tupper Lake (Section X) are also competing in the tournament.