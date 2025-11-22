High School

New York high school football final scores, results - November 21, 2025

See every final score from this weekend of the New York high school football playoffs

Spencer Swaim

Union-Endicott beat Whitesboro, 46-22, in a NYSPHSAA football quarterfinal Nov. 21, 2025 at Vestal's Dick Hoover Stadium.
Union-Endicott beat Whitesboro, 46-22, in a NYSPHSAA football quarterfinal Nov. 21, 2025 at Vestal's Dick Hoover Stadium. / Jeff Miller/Correspondent / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 New York high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the fourth weekend of the playoffs.

New York High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 21, 2025

New York high school football final scores, results - November 21, 2025

Brighton 42, McKinley 14

Cornwall Central 34, Niskayuna 28

Greenwich 51, Moriah 6

Newfane 75, Avon 12

Rye 42, Minisink Valley 14

Tioga 28, Lowville 14

Union-Endicott 46, Whitesboro 22

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

Home/New York