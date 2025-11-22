New York high school football final scores, results - November 21, 2025
The 2025 New York high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the fourth weekend of the playoffs.
Brighton 42, McKinley 14
Cornwall Central 34, Niskayuna 28
Greenwich 51, Moriah 6
Newfane 75, Avon 12
Rye 42, Minisink Valley 14
Tioga 28, Lowville 14
Union-Endicott 46, Whitesboro 22
