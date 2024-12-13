High School

New York State Sportswriters Announce Their Final State Football Rankings in Each Class

Two sets of teams finish tied for the top rankings in Class AA and Class A

Kevin L. Smith

Iona Prep celebrates its second title since 2021 after beating St. Anthony's 43-22 in the CHSFL AAA championship Nov. 23, 2024 at Mitchel Athletic Complex in Uniondale. The Gaels finished tied with Christian Brothers Academy-Syracuse for the New York Sportswriters Association's top ranking in Class AA.
Iona Prep celebrates its second title since 2021 after beating St. Anthony's 43-22 in the CHSFL AAA championship Nov. 23, 2024 at Mitchel Athletic Complex in Uniondale. The Gaels finished tied with Christian Brothers Academy-Syracuse for the New York Sportswriters Association's top ranking in Class AA. / Mike Dougherty/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York State Sportswriters Association released its final rankings for the 2024 high school football season.

Teams finished tied atop Class AA and Class A, while other classes shifted spots.

Full rankings are at newyorksportswriters.org.

Class AA

Iona Prep (11-2) — the New York State Catholic School champion — and Christian Brothers Academy (14-0), the NYSPHSAA state champion, are tied atop Class AA.

The Gaels and Brothers are followed by Canisius (9-3), Curtis (11-1) and Massapequa (11-1).

Class A

Much like Class AA, a clear leader wasn’t decided for Class A.

Garden (12-0) — the Long Island Division III champion — and Somers (14-0), the NYSPHSAA champion, share the top spot.

Rye (10-1) finished third, followed by Carey (12-0) and Whitesboro (13-1).

Class B

Fresh off its first-ever state championship victory, Port Jervis (12-1) sits at the top of the Class B rankings.

Sayville (11-1), Maine-Endwell (13-1), Glens Falls (12-1) and Wantagh (11-1) rounded out the top five.

Class C

With Schuylerville (13-1) capturing its first state title in program history, it garnered the No. 1 spot in the rankings.

The Horses were followed by Salamanca (13-1), Chenango Forks (11-2), Waverly (9-2) and Valhalla (11-1).

Class D

Clymer/Sherman/Panama, now a three-time state champion after this season, also secured the No. 1 position in Class D.

Avon (11-1), Dolgeville (11-1), Burke Catholic (10-2) and Greenwich (10-2) make up Class D’s top-five teams.

8-Man

Frankfort-Schuyler, undefeated at 13-0 and the 8-man champion, capped its season as the best 8-man team.

The rest of the top five consists of Pembroke (10-1), Moravia (9-3), Trumansburg (9-2) and Morrisville-Eaton/Stockbridge Valley/Madison (8-2).

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021.

Home/New York