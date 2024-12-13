New York State Sportswriters Announce Their Final State Football Rankings in Each Class
The New York State Sportswriters Association released its final rankings for the 2024 high school football season.
Teams finished tied atop Class AA and Class A, while other classes shifted spots.
Full rankings are at newyorksportswriters.org.
Class AA
Iona Prep (11-2) — the New York State Catholic School champion — and Christian Brothers Academy (14-0), the NYSPHSAA state champion, are tied atop Class AA.
The Gaels and Brothers are followed by Canisius (9-3), Curtis (11-1) and Massapequa (11-1).
Class A
Much like Class AA, a clear leader wasn’t decided for Class A.
Garden (12-0) — the Long Island Division III champion — and Somers (14-0), the NYSPHSAA champion, share the top spot.
Rye (10-1) finished third, followed by Carey (12-0) and Whitesboro (13-1).
Class B
Fresh off its first-ever state championship victory, Port Jervis (12-1) sits at the top of the Class B rankings.
Sayville (11-1), Maine-Endwell (13-1), Glens Falls (12-1) and Wantagh (11-1) rounded out the top five.
Class C
With Schuylerville (13-1) capturing its first state title in program history, it garnered the No. 1 spot in the rankings.
The Horses were followed by Salamanca (13-1), Chenango Forks (11-2), Waverly (9-2) and Valhalla (11-1).
Class D
Clymer/Sherman/Panama, now a three-time state champion after this season, also secured the No. 1 position in Class D.
Avon (11-1), Dolgeville (11-1), Burke Catholic (10-2) and Greenwich (10-2) make up Class D’s top-five teams.
8-Man
Frankfort-Schuyler, undefeated at 13-0 and the 8-man champion, capped its season as the best 8-man team.
The rest of the top five consists of Pembroke (10-1), Moravia (9-3), Trumansburg (9-2) and Morrisville-Eaton/Stockbridge Valley/Madison (8-2).