Power outage at Oneida HS leads to last-minute venue change for football game

Oneida’s superintendent provides statement on outage and football game’s relocation

Kevin L. Smith

Oneida High School stadium in New York.
Oneida High School stadium in New York. / Oneida City School District

The Oneida varsity football team in New York was set to host Vernon Verona Sherrill in its season opener on Friday.

But the stadium at Oneida High School faced an unexpected twist: the power went out.

According to CNY Central, the matchup between the Express and the Red Devils abruptly moved to VVS’s home turf. The game, originally scheduled for 7 p.m., shifted to a 8:30 p.m. start to accommodate the last-minute change.

Due to unforeseen outdoor power issues at Oneida, tonight’s football game between VVS and Oneida will be moved to VVS...

Posted by VVS Central School District on Friday, September 5, 2025

VVS went on to beat Oneida, 61-0, in its impromptu “home” game Friday evening.

During the summer, Oneida High School was damaged by flooding and a storm that came through the city.

According to syracuse.com, the high school is closed for the 2025-26 school year, leading to the Oneida City School District finding an alternative for about 500 students.

The district decided that high school students will use Otto Shortell Middle School for the first half of weekdays. Middle school students will then use the building during the second half of each school day, syracuse.com reported.

CNY Central reported that Oneida High School received brand-new transformers last week. The goal, the report added, was to replace the generators that district officials said have had continuous use.

Oneida superintendent Matt Carpenter provided a statement on the district’s Facebook page:

Further details remain to be seen.

A Message From the Superintendent - Friday Night Lights Dear Oneida CSD community, Friday night’s football game...

Posted by Oneida City School District on Sunday, September 7, 2025

The Express (0-1) face Little Falls on the road at 7 p.m. Friday. The Red Devils (1-0) host Cortland on Friday at 7 p.m.

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

