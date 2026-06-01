Three New York Catholic League Football Players to Watch in 2026
As the weather warms in New York, it means that high school football practice camps will be ramping up over the next few weeks and into the summer months. In the Catholic AAA football league, there are a number of players primed for a breakout seasons in 2026. Here are three players who could be poised for breakout seasons in 2026.
Simmons Could Elevate Iona's Defense
Iona Prep came in second in its division in 2025, despite going 5-1 against its league opponents. Simmons appears positioned to assume an even larger role on both sides of the ball in 2026. He had a productive 2025 season in just three games for the Gaels, but could really bring them over the top.
Simmons totaled 37 receiving yards (12.3 YPG) and no touchdowns. Defensively, he's a playmaker, which has earned him multiple Division I offers, including one from Boston College. He totaled 11 tackles in his three games (five solo, six assisted) and recorded 1.5 sacks. If healthy, Simmons should have an opportunity to significantly increase his production over a full season.
“Watching Odell [Beckham Jr.] made me fall in love with the game,” Simmons told USA Top 100. “At first, I wanted to be a wide receiver... I realized I could impact the game even more on the defensive side...”
Defense seemed to be the focus of Simmons in 2025, and that should continue in 2026 as Iona looks to defend its CHSAA title.
McNeil Enters Year Two Under AJ Magee
In the post-Mike O'Donnell world as varsity head coach at Stepinac, the varsity team as a whole needs to improve in 2026, and it starts with their quarterback. Jahmai McNeil played 11 games in 2025, good for seven touchdowns and a completion rate of 52.4%. He passed for 696 yards, but rushed for only 66, which might need to improve a bit. Of his seven touchdowns, only one of them was a rushing touchdown. Stepinac will likely benefit from McNeil's increased comfort level within AJ Magee's system entering his second season as the starter.
Moye Looks to Build on Sophomore Success
Farrell is coming into the season looking to defend the division title it earned in 2025. In order to do so, it will need standout talent, and that's where quarterback Bryce Moye comes in. Moye improved his play at the varsity level from where he sat during the 2024 season, taking his completion rate from 65.4% to 73.3% and becoming the full-time starter. In 2025, he averaged 15.1 yards per completion. Of his 21 touchdowns last season, seven of them were rushing, showing off how much of an offensive playmaker he is and can continue to be for Farrell.
"He’s [Moye's] got all of the physical tools and can make every throw, but his best attribute is his mind and how he processes and how he leads," his head coach, Rocco Del Priore, told On3 Sports. "He’s the first ever sophomore to be a captain in our program.”
Moye had a QB Rating of 141.7 in 2025, which was good for the best mark in his league. If Moye continues to improve his game at the same rate he did last year, the rest of the league should be on notice.
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Matthew Nethercott is a sports reporter covering the New York Catholic High School Athletic Association. Based in Westchester County, New York, he brings a deep knowledge and passion for the high school sports scene. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.Follow mattnethercott_