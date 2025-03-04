Top 10 New York State boys ice hockey rankings (3-4-2025)
Four new teams have entered the ninth week of High School on SI’s New York State high school boys ice hockey rankings.
See which teams across the state cracked the top 10:
No. 1: West Genesee (19-0-3)
The Wildcats beat Rome Free Academy on Monday to capture the Section III Division crown. West Genesee moves on to face Section VI’s Orchard Park in the NYSPHSAA regional round.
Previous rank: 1
No. 2: Suffern (19-2)
The Mounties knocked off Rivertown to grab the Section I Division I title. Suffern will face Section IX’s Monroe-Woodbury in the regional round.
Previous rank: 2
No. 3: Skaneateles (20-2)
The Lakers topped CBA/J-D in an overtime thriller on Monday to take home their sixth-straight Division II sectional title. Skaneateles goes up against Franklin Academy in the regional round.
Previous rank: 3
No. 4: Ogdensburg (18-2)
The Blue Devils took care of Franklin Academy in Monday’s Section X Division I final. Ogdensburg will take on Section I’s Rye in the regional round.
Previous rank: 5
No. 5: Orchard Park (17-2-0-1)
The Quakers beat Lancaster in the Section VI championship game on Friday. Orchard Park takes on West Genesee at regionals.
Previous rank: 6
No. 6: Pittsford (17-3-2)
The Panthers knocked off Portside in the Section V Division I final on Monday. Pittsford will take on Section IV’s Ithaca this weekend.
Previous rank: 9
No. 7: Victor (17-5-1)
The Blue Devils topped Batavia United in Monday’s sectional final. Victor faces Williamsville East at regionals.
No. 8: Williamsville East (18-4-2)
The Flames knocked off Williamsville North in the Section VI title game on Friday. Williamsville East goes up against Victor in the regional round.
No. 9: Rye (16-5-1)
The Garnets shutout Pelham in the Section I Division II final. Rye takes on Ogdensburg in the regional round.
No. 10: Canton (15-3-2)
The Golden Bears returned to the rankings. Fresh off beating Massena in the Section X Division title game, Canton faces Shenendehowa this weekend at regionals.
Previous rank: None
Dropped out: Hilton (20-2), Rome Free Academy (19-2-1), Rivertown (21-1), Saratoga (17-4-1).