High School

Top 25 New York high school football rankings (10/24/2024)

Iona Prep remains the No. 1 team in our fifth set of New York rankings

Andy Villamarzo

IonaÕs Matthew Davitt (6) looks for some running room in the Saint AnthonyÕs defense on a big first half run during football action at Iona Prep in New Rochelle Oct. 4, 2024.
IonaÕs Matthew Davitt (6) looks for some running room in the Saint AnthonyÕs defense on a big first half run during football action at Iona Prep in New Rochelle Oct. 4, 2024. / Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of New York Oct. 17-19 and there was plenty of great action taking place.

The No. 1 team in the Empire State is 2023 AAA runnerup Iona Prep after they defeated Cardinal Hayes, with the latter sitting at No. 2. Then followed by Somers and Christian Brothers Academy.

Here’s the complete breakdown of New York's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 9 of the 2024 season, as we see it.

2024 High School On SI Football Top 25 New York high school football rankings

1. Iona Prep (6-1)

IonaÕs Matthew Davitt (6) looks for some running room in the Saint AnthonyÕs defense on a big first half run during football
IonaÕs Matthew Davitt (6) looks for some running room in the Saint AnthonyÕs defense on a big first half run during football action at Iona Prep in New Rochelle Oct. 4, 2024. / Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's a new No. 1 in town. Iona Prep takes over the top spot in this week's rankings after getting by Cardinal Hayes 34-27 a couple weeks ago.

2. Cardinal Hayes (5-2)

Iona Prep defeats Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.) 46-35 in football action at Iona Prep High School in New Rochelle on Saturday,
Iona Prep defeats Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.) 46-35 in football action at Iona Prep High School in New Rochelle on Saturday, October 14, 2023. / John Meore/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

It seems like it's been forever that Cardinal Hayes had been at the top of the rankings. They dropped to the second spot after falling 34-27 to Iona Prep a couple weeks ago.

3. Somers (7-0)

Somers Cameron Violante
Somers Cameron Violante (10) tries to break away from Mahopac's Michael Trinchitella (59) during football action at Mahopac High School Sept. 20, 2024. Somers won the game 42-20. / Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tuskers continued their undefeated ways and cruised to a 38-7 victory over Brewster last week. This week they face Lakeland on the road.

4. Christian Brothers Academy (7-0)

It was another week for the Brothers and another easy win. This time Christian Brothers rolled to a 53-21 victory over West Genesee.

5. Maine-Endwell (7-0)

Points have been no problem for Maine-Endwell and they scored plenty in a 55-21 rout of Oneonta last week.

6. Tottenville (5-1)

In the first six games played, Tottenville's offense is averaging a staggering 46.7 points per game.

7. Garden City (7-0)

Through seven games, the Trojans have only yielded 30 points. Most recent win was a 49-7 victory over Lynbrook.

8. East Islip (6-0)

East Islip in victories over Centereach, West Islip, Smithtown West, West Babylon, North Babylon and Half Hallow Hills East, the Redmen have won by a combined total of 240-42.

9. Shaker (6-1)

The Bison have made it look easy through six games, with their latest win being a 26-14 decision over Averill Park. Shaker suffered its first loss in a 27-19 decision to Christian Brothers Academy.

10. Rye (7-0)

Rye quarterback Carson Miller passes during a game with Monsignor Farrell at Rye Sept. 6, 2024. Rye won 31-21.
Rye quarterback Carson Miller passes during a game with Monsignor Farrell at Rye Sept. 6, 2024. Rye won 31-21. / Peter Carr/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rye quarterback Carson Miller has been impressive through five games, completing 82-of-125 passes for 1,568 yards and 18 touchdowns.

11. Chaminade (6-2)

We're not going to drop the Flyers down these rankings because of a 16-14 loss to No. 2 Cardinal Hayes. This proves Chaminade can hang tight with whomever in the state.

12. Oceanside (6-0)

Through six games, the Sailors are averaging an impressive 41.3 points per game. Up next is Farmingdale on the road.

13. Lewis J. Bennett (6-1)

Since a season-opening loss to St. John's College High, Bennett has won five games in a row. They'll look to make it seven in a row in the season finale against Orchard Park.

14. Sayville (6-0)

The Golden Flashes continued their strong play this season in a 28-21 defeat of Half Hollow Hills West last week.

15. St. Anthony's (5-3)

We bring St. Anthony's into the ranks and take into consideration the kind of schedule they've already played to this point. A 48-40 loss to No. 1 Iona Prep a few weeks ago keeps them higher up in this week's rankings.

16. New Hartford (7-0)

New Hartford has only given up 72 points through seven victories this season. Up next the Spartans have Central Valley Academy.

17. Waverly (5-1)

We dropped Waverly down a few notches after they suffered a 41-21 defeat at the hands of Maine-Endwell a few weeks ago. They continued their winning ways with a 50-6 thrashing of Tioga.

18. Whitesboro (7-0)

Through seven games played, the Warriors are averaging a cool 56.0 points per game. This has been a very potent offense all season long.

19. Liverpool (6-1)

The Warriors dropped their first game of the season in a 42-10 defeat to Christian Brothers Academy a few weeks ago. Liverpool ends the regular season with a tilt against Proctor.

20. Canisius (5-2)

Canisius running back Elijah Kimble has been one of the top at his position in the state, rushing for 994 yards and scoring 17 touchdowns.

21. Yorktown (4-3)

The Huskers dropped their third game of the season in a 34-21 loss to Rye, another ranked club on this list.

22. Bronxville (6-0)

Through six games, the Broncos have only yielded 33 points. They'll take on Edgemont at home this week.

23. Monsignor Farrell (4-4)

In taking a deeper look at the Lions' losses, this is no doubt thi is the best four-loss team in the Empire State.

24. Half Hallow Hills West (5-1)

Half Hallow Hills West was another club that took its first loss of the season in a 28-21 decision to Sayville. Playing that tightly leaves them among the state's top 25 teams.

25. Brighton (7-0)

The Bruins make their debut into the rankings this week after a 41-21 rout of Spencerport last week.

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/New York