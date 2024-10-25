Top 25 New York high school football rankings (10/24/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of New York Oct. 17-19 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Empire State is 2023 AAA runnerup Iona Prep after they defeated Cardinal Hayes, with the latter sitting at No. 2. Then followed by Somers and Christian Brothers Academy.
Here’s the complete breakdown of New York's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 9 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 High School On SI Football Top 25 New York high school football rankings
1. Iona Prep (6-1)
There's a new No. 1 in town. Iona Prep takes over the top spot in this week's rankings after getting by Cardinal Hayes 34-27 a couple weeks ago.
2. Cardinal Hayes (5-2)
It seems like it's been forever that Cardinal Hayes had been at the top of the rankings. They dropped to the second spot after falling 34-27 to Iona Prep a couple weeks ago.
3. Somers (7-0)
The Tuskers continued their undefeated ways and cruised to a 38-7 victory over Brewster last week. This week they face Lakeland on the road.
4. Christian Brothers Academy (7-0)
It was another week for the Brothers and another easy win. This time Christian Brothers rolled to a 53-21 victory over West Genesee.
5. Maine-Endwell (7-0)
Points have been no problem for Maine-Endwell and they scored plenty in a 55-21 rout of Oneonta last week.
6. Tottenville (5-1)
In the first six games played, Tottenville's offense is averaging a staggering 46.7 points per game.
7. Garden City (7-0)
Through seven games, the Trojans have only yielded 30 points. Most recent win was a 49-7 victory over Lynbrook.
8. East Islip (6-0)
East Islip in victories over Centereach, West Islip, Smithtown West, West Babylon, North Babylon and Half Hallow Hills East, the Redmen have won by a combined total of 240-42.
9. Shaker (6-1)
The Bison have made it look easy through six games, with their latest win being a 26-14 decision over Averill Park. Shaker suffered its first loss in a 27-19 decision to Christian Brothers Academy.
10. Rye (7-0)
Rye quarterback Carson Miller has been impressive through five games, completing 82-of-125 passes for 1,568 yards and 18 touchdowns.
11. Chaminade (6-2)
We're not going to drop the Flyers down these rankings because of a 16-14 loss to No. 2 Cardinal Hayes. This proves Chaminade can hang tight with whomever in the state.
12. Oceanside (6-0)
Through six games, the Sailors are averaging an impressive 41.3 points per game. Up next is Farmingdale on the road.
13. Lewis J. Bennett (6-1)
Since a season-opening loss to St. John's College High, Bennett has won five games in a row. They'll look to make it seven in a row in the season finale against Orchard Park.
14. Sayville (6-0)
The Golden Flashes continued their strong play this season in a 28-21 defeat of Half Hollow Hills West last week.
15. St. Anthony's (5-3)
We bring St. Anthony's into the ranks and take into consideration the kind of schedule they've already played to this point. A 48-40 loss to No. 1 Iona Prep a few weeks ago keeps them higher up in this week's rankings.
16. New Hartford (7-0)
New Hartford has only given up 72 points through seven victories this season. Up next the Spartans have Central Valley Academy.
17. Waverly (5-1)
We dropped Waverly down a few notches after they suffered a 41-21 defeat at the hands of Maine-Endwell a few weeks ago. They continued their winning ways with a 50-6 thrashing of Tioga.
18. Whitesboro (7-0)
Through seven games played, the Warriors are averaging a cool 56.0 points per game. This has been a very potent offense all season long.
19. Liverpool (6-1)
The Warriors dropped their first game of the season in a 42-10 defeat to Christian Brothers Academy a few weeks ago. Liverpool ends the regular season with a tilt against Proctor.
20. Canisius (5-2)
Canisius running back Elijah Kimble has been one of the top at his position in the state, rushing for 994 yards and scoring 17 touchdowns.
21. Yorktown (4-3)
The Huskers dropped their third game of the season in a 34-21 loss to Rye, another ranked club on this list.
22. Bronxville (6-0)
Through six games, the Broncos have only yielded 33 points. They'll take on Edgemont at home this week.
23. Monsignor Farrell (4-4)
In taking a deeper look at the Lions' losses, this is no doubt thi is the best four-loss team in the Empire State.
24. Half Hallow Hills West (5-1)
Half Hallow Hills West was another club that took its first loss of the season in a 28-21 decision to Sayville. Playing that tightly leaves them among the state's top 25 teams.
25. Brighton (7-0)
The Bruins make their debut into the rankings this week after a 41-21 rout of Spencerport last week.
