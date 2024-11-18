High School

Top 25 New York High School Football Rankings (11/18/2024)

Iona Prep remains the No. 1 team in our ninth set of New York rankings; Chenango Forks breaks into the ranks this week

Andy Villamarzo

Somers players celebrate after defeating Rye in the Class A Section 1 football championship at Mahopac High School Nov. 15, 2024.
Somers players celebrate after defeating Rye in the Class A Section 1 football championship at Mahopac High School Nov. 15, 2024. / Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of New York Nov. 15-17 and there was plenty of great action taking place.

The No. 1 team in the Empire State is 2023 AAA runnerup Iona Prep after they defeated Cardinal Hayes, with the latter sitting at No. 2. Then followed by Somers and Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy.

Here’s the complete breakdown of New York's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 11 of the 2024 season, as we see it.

2024 High School On SI Football Top 25 New York high school football rankings

1. Iona Prep (9-1)

IonaÕs Matthew Davitt (6) looks for some running room in the Saint AnthonyÕs defense on a big first half run during football
IonaÕs Matthew Davitt (6) looks for some running room in the Saint AnthonyÕs defense on a big first half run during football action at Iona Prep in New Rochelle Oct. 4, 2024. / Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's a new No. 1 in town. Iona Prep takes over the top spot in this week's rankings after getting by Cardinal Hayes 34-27 a few weeks ago.

2. Somers (11-0)

Somers Cameron Violante
Somers Cameron Violante (10) tries to break away from Mahopac's Michael Trinchitella (59) during football action at Mahopac High School Sept. 20, 2024. Somers won the game 42-20. / Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tuskers continued their undefeated ways and defeated Rye 35-21 last week for the Section 2 championship.

3. Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy (11-0)

It was another week for the Brothers and another win. This time Christian Brothers rolled to a 21-13 victory over Cicero-North Syracuse last week.

4. St. Anthony's (9-3)

Well, well, well. St. Anthony's made made it twice as nice with a 35-30 win over Cardinal Hayes.

5. Cardinal Hayes (7-4)

Cardinal Hayes football
Iona Prep falls to Cardinal Hayes 30-29 in the New York Catholic High School Football League AAA championship game at Fordham University in The Bronx on Saturday, November 2023. / John Meore/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

It's been quite the fall from the top for Cardinal Hayes after losses to Iona Prep and now St. Anthony's, twice.

6. Maine-Endwell (11-0)

Points have been no problem for Maine-Endwell and they scored plenty in a 42-21 rout of Owego Free Academy last week.

7. Garden City (10-0)

Through 10 games, the Trojans have only yielded 46 points. Most recent win was a 54-0 victory over South Side last week.

8. East Islip (10-0)

East Islip in its victories over Centereach, West Islip, Smithtown West, West Babylon, North Babylon, Northport, Bellport and Half Hallow Hills East, the Redmen have won by a combined total of 394-116.

9. Albany Christian Brothers Academy (10-0)

Making their way into the rankings after a 28-21 victory over Shaker last week is Albany Christian Brothers Academy.

10. Shaker (9-2)

The Bison have made it look easy through 10 games, with their latest win being a 28-21 decision over Shenendehowa. Shaker suffered its second loss in a 28-21 decision to Albany Christian Brothers Academy last week.

11. Rye (10-1)

Rye quarterback Carson Miller passes during a game with Monsignor Farrell at Rye Sept. 6, 2024. Rye won 31-21.
Rye quarterback Carson Miller passes during a game with Monsignor Farrell at Rye Sept. 6, 2024. Rye won 31-21. / Peter Carr/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rye dropped its first game of the season in a 35-21 loss to Somers in the Section 2 championship.

12. Chaminade (8-4)

We're not going to drop the Flyers down these rankings because of a 16-14 loss to No. 2 Cardinal Hayes and falling to No. 1 Iona Prep, twice. These two games proves Chaminade can hang tight with whomever in the state.

13. Canisius (8-2)

Canisius football
Iona Prep defeats Canisius 56-7 at Iona Prep High School in New Rochelle on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Canisius V Iona Prep Football / John Meore/The Journal News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Canisius made a big jump last week, led by running back Elijah Kimble has been one of the top at his position in the state, rushing for well over 1,100 yards and scoring around 20 touchdowns.

14. Erasmus Hall (8-2)

The only two teams that the Dutchmen have fallen to this season is Pennsylvania power St. Joseph's Prep and Curtis.

15. Sayville (10-0)

The Golden Flashes continued their strong play this season in a 35-16 defeat of Westhampton Beach last week.

16. Curtis (10-1)

The Warriors made their debut into the rankings last week after throttling Tottenville 24-7 last week. Curtis is a team that's flown under the radar up until now and into the playoffs.

17. Whitesboro (11-0)

Through 11 games played, the Warriors are averaging a cool 51 points per game. This continues to be a very potent offense all season long.

18. Monsignor Farrell (5-6)

In taking a deeper look at the Lions' losses, this is no doubt this is the best six-loss team in the Empire State.

19. Yorktown (6-4)

The Huskers dropped their fourth game of the season in a 35-14 loss to Rye, another ranked club on this list. Yorktown had previously bounced back with consecutive victories from the first time around losing to Rye.

20. Half Hallow Hills West (9-1)

Half Hallow Hills West was another club that took its first loss of the season in a 28-21 decision to Sayville. Playing that tightly leaves them among the state's top 25 teams. The Colts have bounced back with four straight wins.

21. Farmingdale (9-1)

The Dalers made their debut into the rankings a couple weeks after a 63-42 rout of Oceanside.

22. Rochester Aquinas Institute (9-2)

The Little Irish make their way back into the rankings last week after soundly defeating a very good McQuaid Jesuit team, 21-7.

23. Indian River (10-1)

If Indian River plays like they did last week against New Hartford, a 34-26 win, they will be a very tough out in the postseason for anyone. Watch out for this team throughout November.

24. Brighton (11-0)

Brighton continued its stellar play during the postseason with a 28-7 defeat of Canandaigua last week.

25. Chenango Forks (10-1)

Entering the state rankings for the first time are the Blue Devils after a thrilling 38-35 win over Waverly last week.

