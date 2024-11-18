Top 25 New York High School Football Rankings (11/18/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of New York Nov. 15-17 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Empire State is 2023 AAA runnerup Iona Prep after they defeated Cardinal Hayes, with the latter sitting at No. 2. Then followed by Somers and Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy.
Here’s the complete breakdown of New York's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 11 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
1. Iona Prep (9-1)
There's a new No. 1 in town. Iona Prep takes over the top spot in this week's rankings after getting by Cardinal Hayes 34-27 a few weeks ago.
2. Somers (11-0)
The Tuskers continued their undefeated ways and defeated Rye 35-21 last week for the Section 2 championship.
3. Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy (11-0)
It was another week for the Brothers and another win. This time Christian Brothers rolled to a 21-13 victory over Cicero-North Syracuse last week.
4. St. Anthony's (9-3)
Well, well, well. St. Anthony's made made it twice as nice with a 35-30 win over Cardinal Hayes.
5. Cardinal Hayes (7-4)
It's been quite the fall from the top for Cardinal Hayes after losses to Iona Prep and now St. Anthony's, twice.
6. Maine-Endwell (11-0)
Points have been no problem for Maine-Endwell and they scored plenty in a 42-21 rout of Owego Free Academy last week.
7. Garden City (10-0)
Through 10 games, the Trojans have only yielded 46 points. Most recent win was a 54-0 victory over South Side last week.
8. East Islip (10-0)
East Islip in its victories over Centereach, West Islip, Smithtown West, West Babylon, North Babylon, Northport, Bellport and Half Hallow Hills East, the Redmen have won by a combined total of 394-116.
9. Albany Christian Brothers Academy (10-0)
Making their way into the rankings after a 28-21 victory over Shaker last week is Albany Christian Brothers Academy.
10. Shaker (9-2)
The Bison have made it look easy through 10 games, with their latest win being a 28-21 decision over Shenendehowa. Shaker suffered its second loss in a 28-21 decision to Albany Christian Brothers Academy last week.
11. Rye (10-1)
Rye dropped its first game of the season in a 35-21 loss to Somers in the Section 2 championship.
12. Chaminade (8-4)
We're not going to drop the Flyers down these rankings because of a 16-14 loss to No. 2 Cardinal Hayes and falling to No. 1 Iona Prep, twice. These two games proves Chaminade can hang tight with whomever in the state.
13. Canisius (8-2)
Canisius made a big jump last week, led by running back Elijah Kimble has been one of the top at his position in the state, rushing for well over 1,100 yards and scoring around 20 touchdowns.
14. Erasmus Hall (8-2)
The only two teams that the Dutchmen have fallen to this season is Pennsylvania power St. Joseph's Prep and Curtis.
15. Sayville (10-0)
The Golden Flashes continued their strong play this season in a 35-16 defeat of Westhampton Beach last week.
16. Curtis (10-1)
The Warriors made their debut into the rankings last week after throttling Tottenville 24-7 last week. Curtis is a team that's flown under the radar up until now and into the playoffs.
17. Whitesboro (11-0)
Through 11 games played, the Warriors are averaging a cool 51 points per game. This continues to be a very potent offense all season long.
18. Monsignor Farrell (5-6)
In taking a deeper look at the Lions' losses, this is no doubt this is the best six-loss team in the Empire State.
19. Yorktown (6-4)
The Huskers dropped their fourth game of the season in a 35-14 loss to Rye, another ranked club on this list. Yorktown had previously bounced back with consecutive victories from the first time around losing to Rye.
20. Half Hallow Hills West (9-1)
Half Hallow Hills West was another club that took its first loss of the season in a 28-21 decision to Sayville. Playing that tightly leaves them among the state's top 25 teams. The Colts have bounced back with four straight wins.
21. Farmingdale (9-1)
The Dalers made their debut into the rankings a couple weeks after a 63-42 rout of Oceanside.
22. Rochester Aquinas Institute (9-2)
The Little Irish make their way back into the rankings last week after soundly defeating a very good McQuaid Jesuit team, 21-7.
23. Indian River (10-1)
If Indian River plays like they did last week against New Hartford, a 34-26 win, they will be a very tough out in the postseason for anyone. Watch out for this team throughout November.
24. Brighton (11-0)
Brighton continued its stellar play during the postseason with a 28-7 defeat of Canandaigua last week.
25. Chenango Forks (10-1)
Entering the state rankings for the first time are the Blue Devils after a thrilling 38-35 win over Waverly last week.
