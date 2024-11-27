Top 25 New York High School Football Rankings (11/27/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of New York Nov. 22-24 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Empire State is 2023 AAA runnerup Iona Prep after they defeated Cardinal Hayes, with the latter sitting at No. 2. Then followed by Somers and Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy.
Here’s the complete breakdown of New York's elite high school football teams, heading deeper into the postseason of the 2024 season, as we see it.
1. Iona Prep (10-1)
There's a new No. 1 in town. Iona Prep continues to have a stranglehold on the top spot in this week's rankings after getting by Cardinal Hayes 34-27 a few weeks ago.
2. Somers (12-0)
The Tuskers continued their undefeated ways and defeated Averill Park 29-8 last week as they continue through the NYSPHSAA playoffs.
3. Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy (12-0)
It was another week for the Brothers and another win. This time Christian Brothers rolled to a 63-12 victory over Elmira/Southside last week.
4. St. Anthony's (9-4)
St. Anthony's came to an end last week in a 43-22 loss to top-ranked Iona Prep.
5. Cardinal Hayes (7-4)
It's been quite the fall from the top for Cardinal Hayes after losses to Iona Prep and now St. Anthony's, twice.
6. Maine-Endwell (12-0)
Points have been no problem for Maine-Endwell and they scored plenty in a 48-22 rout of Indian River last week.
7. Garden City (11-0)
Through 11 games, the Trojans have only yielded 60 points. Most recent win was a 49-14 victory over Mahasset last week. Up next is a meeting with Sayville.
8. Albany Christian Brothers Academy (11-0)
Making their way into the rankings after a 28-21 victory over Shaker a couple weeks ago is Albany Christian Brothers Academy.
9. Canisius (9-2)
The Crusaders kept up their winning ways with a solid 32-22 victory over St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute last week.
10. Erasmus Hall (9-2)
The only two teams that the Dutchmen have fallen to this season is Pennsylvania power St. Joseph's Prep and Curtis.
11. Sayville (11-0)
The Golden Flashes continued their strong play this season in a 42-35 defeat of Half Hollow Hills West last week.
12. Curtis (11-0)
The Warriors made their debut into the rankings a couple weeks ago after throttling Tottenville 24-7 last week. Curtis is a team that's flown under the radar up until now and into the playoffs.
13. Whitesboro (12-0)
Through 12 games played, the Warriors are averaging a cool 49.1 points per game. This continues to be a very potent offense all season long.
14. Rochester Aquinas Institute (10-2)
The Little Irish make a big jump in this week's rankings after just narrowly defeating a solid Lancaster team, 21-19.
15. Brighton (12-0)
Brighton continued its stellar play during the postseason with a 48-14 defeat of Sweet Home last week.
16. Chenango Forks (11-1)
Entering the state rankings for the first time a couple weeks ago was the Blue Devils after a thrilling 38-35 win over Waverly. They followed it up with an impressive 42-7 rout of General Brown.
17. Shaker (9-2)
The Bison have made it look easy through 10 games, with their latest win being a 28-21 decision over Shenendehowa. Shaker suffered its second loss in a 28-21 decision to Albany Christian Brothers Academy last week.
18. Rye (10-1)
Rye dropped its first game of the season in a 35-21 loss to Somers in the Section 2 championship.
19. Chaminade (8-4)
We're not going to drop the Flyers down these rankings because of a 16-14 loss to No. 2 Cardinal Hayes and falling to No. 1 Iona Prep, twice. These two games proves Chaminade can hang tight with whomever in the state.
20. Monsignor Farrell (5-6)
In taking a deeper look at the Lions' losses, this is no doubt this is the best six-loss team in the Empire State.
21. Yorktown (6-4)
The Huskers dropped their fourth game of the season in a 35-14 loss to Rye, another ranked club on this list. Yorktown had previously bounced back with consecutive victories from the first time around losing to Rye.
22. Massapequa (10-1)
Massapequa makes its debut into our rankings this week after just edging out Farmingdale, 35-34, last week.
23. Half Hallow Hills West (9-2)
Half Hallow Hills West's season ended last week with a 42-35 loss to Sayville in the playoffs.
24. Farmingdale (9-1)
The Dalers' season ended last week with a 35-34 loss to Massapequa.
25. Indian River (10-2)
Indian River's season ended last week with a 48-22 loss to Maine-Endwell.
