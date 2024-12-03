High School

Top 25 New York High School Football Rankings (12/3/2024)

Iona Prep remains the No. 1 team in our 11th set of New York rankings; Port Jervis and Salamanca break into the ranks this week

Andy Villamarzo

Somers quarterback Miguel Inglesias (7) looks for some running room in the Cornwall defense during the Class A NYSPHSAA East semifinal at Middletown High School Nov. 29, 2024.
Somers quarterback Miguel Inglesias (7) looks for some running room in the Cornwall defense during the Class A NYSPHSAA East semifinal at Middletown High School Nov. 29, 2024. / Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of New York Nov. 22-24 and there was plenty of great action taking place.

The No. 1 team in the Empire State is 2023 AAA runnerup Iona Prep after they defeated Cardinal Hayes, with the latter sitting at No. 2. Then followed by Somers and Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy.

Here’s the complete breakdown of New York's elite high school football teams, heading deeper into the postseason of the 2024 season, as we see it.

2024 High School On SI Football Top 25 New York high school football rankings

1. Iona Prep (11-1)

IonaÕs Matthew Davitt (6) looks for some running room in the Saint AnthonyÕs defense on a big first half run during football
IonaÕs Matthew Davitt (6) looks for some running room in the Saint AnthonyÕs defense on a big first half run during football action at Iona Prep in New Rochelle Oct. 4, 2024. / Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's a new No. 1 in town. Iona Prep continues to have a stranglehold on the top spot in this week's rankings after getting by Cardinal Hayes 34-27 a few weeks ago. Iona Prep ends their superb season with a 42-26 win over Canisius.

2. Somers (13-0)

Somers Cameron Violante
Somers Cameron Violante (10) tries to break away from Mahopac's Michael Trinchitella (59) during football action at Mahopac High School Sept. 20, 2024. Somers won the game 42-20. / Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tuskers continued their undefeated ways and defeated Cromwall Central, 35-0, last week as they continue through the NYSPHSAA playoffs.

3. Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy (13-0)

It was another week for the Brothers and another win. This time Christian Brothers narrowly won 21-14 victory over Aquinas Institute last week. Now they'll face Albany Christian Brothers Academy this week in what should be a doozy of a matchup.

4. St. Anthony's (9-4)

St. Anthony's came to an end last week in a 43-22 loss to top-ranked Iona Prep.

5. Cardinal Hayes (7-4)

Cardinal Hayes football
Iona Prep falls to Cardinal Hayes 30-29 in the New York Catholic High School Football League AAA championship game at Fordham University in The Bronx on Saturday, November 2023. / John Meore/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

It's been quite the fall from the top for Cardinal Hayes after losses to Iona Prep and now St. Anthony's, twice.

6. Maine-Endwell (13-0)

Points have been no problem for Maine-Endwell and they scored plenty in a 50-30 rout of Health Sciences/Buffalo Academy of Science/Global Concepts last week. Now a heavily anticipated tilt with Port Jervis this week.

7. Garden City (12-0)

Through 12 games, the Trojans have only yielded 88 points. Most recent win was a 31-28 victory over Sayville last week.

8. Albany Christian Brothers Academy (12-0)

Making their way into the rankings after a 28-21 victory over Shaker a couple weeks ago is Albany Christian Brothers Academy. Now they will take on Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy this week. Get your popcorn ready.

9. Canisius (9-3)

Canisius quarterback Tyler Baker
Massillon defensive lineman Marcus Moore sacks Canisius quarterback Tyler Baker in the second half at Massillon. Massillon Canisius Fball1797 / Kevin Whitlock / Massillon Independent / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Crusaders' season ended their stellar season with a 42-26 loss to Iona Prep last week.

10. Curtis (12-0)

The Warriors made their debut into the rankings a few weeks ago after throttling Tottenville 24-7 last week. Curtis is a team that's flown under the radar up until now and finished it off with a 27-26 win over Erasmus Hall.

11. Erasmus Hall (9-2)

The only two teams that the Dutchmen have fallen to this season is Pennsylvania power St. Joseph's Prep and Curtis.

12. Sayville (11-2)

The Golden Flashes strong run through the playoffs ended with a curshing 31-28 loss at the hands of Garden City.

13. Whitesboro (12-0)

Through 12 games played, the Warriors are averaging a cool 49.1 points per game. This continues to be a very potent offense all season long.

14. Rochester Aquinas Institute (10-3)

The Little Irish's season ended last week in a 21-14 loss to Albany Christian Brothers Academy.

15. Whitesboro (13-0)

Making their way into this week's set of rankings is the Warriors after they knocked off previously undefeated Brighton, 49-21. Now a showdown with unbeaten Somers awaits them.

16. Shaker (9-2)

The Bison have made it look easy through 10 games, with their latest win being a 28-21 decision over Shenendehowa. Shaker suffered its second loss in a 28-21 decision to Albany Christian Brothers Academy a couple weeks ago.

17. Rye (10-1)

Rye quarterback Carson Miller passes during a game with Monsignor Farrell at Rye Sept. 6, 2024. Rye won 31-21.
Rye quarterback Carson Miller passes during a game with Monsignor Farrell at Rye Sept. 6, 2024. Rye won 31-21. / Peter Carr/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rye dropped its first game of the season in a 35-21 loss to Somers in the Section 2 championship.

18. Chaminade (8-4)

We're not going to drop the Flyers down these rankings because of a 16-14 loss to No. 2 Cardinal Hayes and falling to No. 1 Iona Prep, twice. These two games proves Chaminade can hang tight with whomever in the state.

19. Monsignor Farrell (5-6)

In taking a deeper look at the Lions' losses, this is no doubt this is the best six-loss team in the Empire State.

20. Yorktown (6-4)

The Huskers dropped their fourth game of the season in a 35-14 loss to Rye, another ranked club on this list. Yorktown had previously bounced back with consecutive victories from the first time around losing to Rye.

21. Massapequa (11-1)

Massapequa makes its debut into our rankings this week after just edging out Farmingdale, 35-34, last week. The Chiefs defeated William Floyd in a shooutout, 42-40.

22. Half Hallow Hills West (9-2)

Half Hallow Hills West's season ended last week with a 42-35 loss to Sayville in the playoffs.

23. Farmingdale (9-1)

The Dalers' season ended last week with a 35-34 loss to Massapequa.

24. Salamanca (13-0)

The Warriors made their case loud and clear why they should be in the rankings after last week cruising by Chenango Forks, 34-13.

25. Port Jervis (11-1)

Making an impression and breaking through into this week's ranks is Port Jervis after beating Glen Falls, 47-41.

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/New York