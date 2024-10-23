Vote: Who should be High School on SI's New York Football Player of the Week? (10/23/2024)
New York high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 8 of the regular season.
As such, we have 12 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s New York Football Player of the Week award from October 14-19, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Kaden Gonzalez, Yorktown
The senior quarterback completed 14-of-24 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns in Yorktown's 42-7 victory over Mahopac.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Elijah Kimble, Canisius
Kimble has been one of the state's top running backs and rushed for 148 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns in a 31-6 win over Erie.
Fletcher Good, Waverly
In a 50-6 win over Tioga, Good was dynamite and rushed for a game-high 152 yards and scored three touchdowns.
Julian Guzman, Iona Prep
Guzman was near perfect in a 42-7 win over Kellenberg Memorial, completing 7-of-12 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns.
Landon Welka, St. Francis
The senior quarterback completed 12-of-15 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns in a 50-28 win over Bishop Timon-St. Jude.
Bryce Moye, Monsignor Farrell
The freshman quarterback was solid in Monsignor Farrell's 24-14 win over Archbishop Stepinac, totaling 146 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.
Jyquis Ramirez, Ossining
Ramirez was the workhorse in Ossining's 28-7 win over Ketcham, rushing for 134 yards on 28 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Hudson Hunt, Sandy Creek
The junior quarterback led the way in a 53-3 win over Hannibal, completing 6-of-8 passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
Ian Johnson, Delaware Academy
Johnson had a strong showing in the team's 40-24 win over Walton, as the running back rushed for 283 yards on 22 carries and scored a touchdown.
Dylan Fox, Port Jervis
The junior quarterback was efficient in Port Jervis' 62-13 win over Saugerties, completing 10-of-13 passes for 195 yards and four touchdowns.
Travis Gamble, Randolph Campus
Gamble was near unstoppable in Randolph Campus' 38-8 win over Bryant, rushing for 160 yards on eight carries and two touchdowns.
Gary Merrill, St. Anthony's
Merrill, a sophomore running back, led the way in St. Anthony's 34-13 win over St. John the Baptist. The tailback rushed for 197 yards and three touchdowns.
Caelan Porter, Gloversville
The senior signal caller had a huge night in a 48-28 win over Schalmont, Porter completed 12-of-15 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
