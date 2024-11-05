Vote: Who should be High School on SI's New York Football Player of the Week? (11/5/2024)
New York high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 9 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s New York Football Player of the Week award from October 31-Nov. 2, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Landon Welka, St. Francis
Not many dual-threat quarterbacks had quite the game Welka had in a 35-33 victory over McDowell, totaling 357 all-purpose yards and accounting for four total scores.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Caleb Felski, Pembroke
One of the top performances in the Northeast was by Felski, as the running back rushed for 478 yards on 17 carries and seven touchdowns.
Matt Herlick, Fordham Prep
The wide receiver had a big day in Fordham Prep's 50-6 win over Mt. St. Michael Academy, hauling in four passes for 158 yards and three scores.
Tommy Digregorio, St.Joseph-By-The-Sea
The senior running back had a solid outing in St. Joseph-by-the-Sea's 38-31 win over Holy Trinity. Digregorio rushed for s game-high 139 yards and two scores.
Elijah Kimble, Canisius
One of the state's top sophomores went off again in a win over Nashua North, with Kimble rushing for 94 yards on five touches and three touchdowns.
Emmanuel Opoku, Randolph Campus
Opoku was the catalyst in Randolph Campus' 25-0 win over Boys & Girls, totaling 116 yards and two touchdowns.
Jack Gorman, St. Mary's
The sophomore quarterback went off in a 54-6 win over Cardinal O'Hara, completing 7-of-10 passes for 178 yards and four touchdowns.
Damone Allen, St. Francis
Despite coming in a losing effort, Allen hauled in six passes for 141 yards and three touchdowns.
Aidan Callanan, Stillwater
Stillwater running back needed only nine carries to rush for 112 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-0 win over Ichabod Crane.
Jahbari Clarke, Bishop Ludden
Clarke looked good in Bishop Ludden's 56-0 win over Little Falls, rushing for 103 yards on nine carries and three scores.
Gavin Parks, Brighton
Parks rushed for 164 yards and scored two touchdowns in a 43-0 win over Greece Athena.
