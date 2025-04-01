High School

10 Girls Basketball Players to Watch at Chipotle Nationals

The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals will take place April 2-5, 2025 at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, Indiana. Here are 10 girls basketball players to watch in the event.

Prattville's Grace Downey (12) grabs a rebound from Auburn's Kelsi Andrews (23) during AHSAA Regional Basketball Tournament action at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday February 16, 2022. Pratt01
Prattville's Grace Downey (12) grabs a rebound from Auburn's Kelsi Andrews (23) during AHSAA Regional Basketball Tournament action at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday February 16, 2022. Pratt01 / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals get underway April 2-5 at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, Indiana, which is roughly 45 minutes away from Indianapolis. Ten of the 12 scheduled games will be broadcasted on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU nationally. The event will also feature 11 McDonald's All-American boys basketball and four girls players.

See below for 10 girls basketball players to watch that will be representing in the event:

Manuella Alves-Fernandez, IMG Academy (Senior)

Height: 6'3

Position: Small Forward

Commitment: Illinois

Amari Byles, Faith Family Academy (Texas) (Junior)

Height: 6'2

Position: Small Forward

Offers: California, Clemson, Miami, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Harvard, Georgia, Utah State, Virginia Tech, Stanford, Georgia Tech, Kentucky

Aaliyah Crump, Montverde Academy (Senior)

Height: 6'1

Position: Shooting Guard

Commitment: Texas

Lourdes De Silva-Costa, Montverde Academy (Senior)

Height: 6'2

Position: Small Forward

Commitment: Alabama

Kelsi Andrews, IMG Academy (Junior)

Height: 6'4

Position: Power Forward

Offers: N/A

Saniyah Hall, Montverde Academy (Junior)

Height: 6'0

Position: Shooting Guard

Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Iowa, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, North Carolina, Kentucky, Illinois, Ohio State, TCU, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Xavier, UConn, UCLA

Amayah Garcia, Faith Family Academy (Texas) (Junior)

Height: 5'11

Position: Shooting Guard

Offers: Alabama, Baylor, Boston College, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Louisville, Marquette, Miami, Kansas, North Carolina, NC State, TCU, Texas Tech, Washington

Jessie Moses, Westtown School (Pennsylvania) (Sophomore)

Height: 5'10

Position: Point Guard

Offers: Florida, Penn State, Saint Joseph's, LSU, Louisville, Colorado, Harvard, Providence, St. John's, Arizona, Baylor, Virginia Tech, Alabama, North Carolina, Maryland, Wisconsin, Wake Forest, Illinois, Virginia Tech, SMU, Marquette, Michigan State, George Washington

Keleena Ozumba, Faith Family Academy (Texas) (Freshman)

Height: 6'4

Position: Power Forward

Offers: Ole Miss

Jordyn Palmer, Westtown School (Pennsylvania) (Sophomore)

Height: 6'3

Position: Small Forward

Offers: Auburn, Arizona, Louisville, LSU, South Carolina, Miami, Penn State, Rutgers, Tennessee, Clemson, Notre Dame, Florida State, Marquette, Pittsburgh, Baylor, Stanford, Texas, Wisconsin, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, NC State, Wake Forest, St. John's, Mississippi State, Arizona State, Michigan

