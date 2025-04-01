10 Girls Basketball Players to Watch at Chipotle Nationals
The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals get underway April 2-5 at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, Indiana, which is roughly 45 minutes away from Indianapolis. Ten of the 12 scheduled games will be broadcasted on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU nationally. The event will also feature 11 McDonald's All-American boys basketball and four girls players.
See below for 10 girls basketball players to watch that will be representing in the event:
Manuella Alves-Fernandez, IMG Academy (Senior)
Height: 6'3
Position: Small Forward
Commitment: Illinois
Amari Byles, Faith Family Academy (Texas) (Junior)
Height: 6'2
Position: Small Forward
Offers: California, Clemson, Miami, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Harvard, Georgia, Utah State, Virginia Tech, Stanford, Georgia Tech, Kentucky
Aaliyah Crump, Montverde Academy (Senior)
Height: 6'1
Position: Shooting Guard
Commitment: Texas
Lourdes De Silva-Costa, Montverde Academy (Senior)
Height: 6'2
Position: Small Forward
Commitment: Alabama
Kelsi Andrews, IMG Academy (Junior)
Height: 6'4
Position: Power Forward
Offers: N/A
Saniyah Hall, Montverde Academy (Junior)
Height: 6'0
Position: Shooting Guard
Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Iowa, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, North Carolina, Kentucky, Illinois, Ohio State, TCU, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Xavier, UConn, UCLA
Amayah Garcia, Faith Family Academy (Texas) (Junior)
Height: 5'11
Position: Shooting Guard
Offers: Alabama, Baylor, Boston College, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Louisville, Marquette, Miami, Kansas, North Carolina, NC State, TCU, Texas Tech, Washington
Jessie Moses, Westtown School (Pennsylvania) (Sophomore)
Height: 5'10
Position: Point Guard
Offers: Florida, Penn State, Saint Joseph's, LSU, Louisville, Colorado, Harvard, Providence, St. John's, Arizona, Baylor, Virginia Tech, Alabama, North Carolina, Maryland, Wisconsin, Wake Forest, Illinois, Virginia Tech, SMU, Marquette, Michigan State, George Washington
Keleena Ozumba, Faith Family Academy (Texas) (Freshman)
Height: 6'4
Position: Power Forward
Offers: Ole Miss
Jordyn Palmer, Westtown School (Pennsylvania) (Sophomore)
Height: 6'3
Position: Small Forward
Offers: Auburn, Arizona, Louisville, LSU, South Carolina, Miami, Penn State, Rutgers, Tennessee, Clemson, Notre Dame, Florida State, Marquette, Pittsburgh, Baylor, Stanford, Texas, Wisconsin, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, NC State, Wake Forest, St. John's, Mississippi State, Arizona State, Michigan