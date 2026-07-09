NFHS Announces New First Base Option, Other Rule Changes

The National Federation of State High School Associations approved seven new rule changes for high school baseball teams around the country.

Among the rule changes was the option to use an 18-inch first base or the double first base. The NFHS announced that the larger base can be used as an alternative to the previously mandated double first base, which goes into effect in 2027.

“The NFHS Baseball Rules Committee believes that providing schools with the option of using either an 18-inch first base or a double first base gives administrators the flexibility to enhance player safety while recognizing the varying needs and resources of member schools,” said Elliot Hopkins, director of sports and liaison to the NFHS Baseball Rules Committee. “Both options are designed to reduce the potential for collisions at first base and support a reduced risk playing environment without changing the fundamental nature of the game.”

The NFHS Baseball Rules Committee recommended seven rule changes during a meeting held in June, with the NFHS Rules Review Committee and NFHS Board of Directors approving all seven.

NFHS Will Allow One-Way Electronic Communication

Another of the seven rule changes to be implemented by high school baseball teams is the use of one-way electronic communication. This ruling will allow the coach to communicate with the pitcher and/or the catcher for the sole purpose of calling pitches.

Before this change, the catcher was the only defensive player that was allowed to receive communication from the coach.

Other changes involve eye shade, coaches being allowed to use a handheld electronic scoring device or other scoring material while in the coach’s box and when using a tiebeaker to end a regulation game, the option to start each half-inning with a runner on second base.

“In addition, the NFHS remains committed to fostering the growth and development of high school baseball players,” Hopkins said. “As the game continues to evolve with the adoption of the USA Baseball BBCOR standard, expanding the available drop-weight options provides younger and developing players with additional opportunities to build proper mechanics, confidence and skills while maintaining the safety and performance standards expected in education-based athletics.”

High School Baseball Remains One Of The Most Played Sports In The United States

In a survey conducted during the 2024-25 school year, baseball was voted as the fifth-most popular sport among boys with over 470,000 taking part at over 16,000 schools.

Another 1,300-plus girls also participated in high school baseball, according to the survey that was conduced by the NFHS High SChool Athletics Participation Survey.