10 North Carolina high school running backs to watch in 2024

The Tar Heel state has some serious weapons when it comes to carrying the football

Mike Duprez

Chartlotte Christian running back Jamal Rule, who amassed 2,712 yards and 36 touchdowns last fall at Salisbury High, has transferred and reclassified to the Class of 2026 with the Knights.
The start of the 2024 high school football season is approaching in North Carolina. Over the coming days and weeks leading up to the season we will be looking at the top returning players at various positions. In this edition, we’re going to look at running backs. 

There are plenty of good running backs in North Carolina not limited to the names on this list. Below is a look at some of them who are drawing the attention of college recruiters.

Jamal Rule, Junior, Charlotte Christian

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder amassed 2,712 yards and 36 touchdowns as a junior for Salisbury. Rule, who averaged nearly 10 yards a carry, has since transferred to Charlotte Christian and reclassified as a junior. 

Jason Willis Jr., Senior, Bunker Hill

Willis ran for 2,324 yards and 35 touchdowns while averaging 8.5 yards per carry in his junior season. He has offers from Catawba, Lenoir-Rhyne and North Carolina Central.

De’Von Thomas, Senior, Rolesville

Thomas had a superb junior season, running for 2,308 yards and 25 touchdowns with no fumbles while averaging nearly 11 yards a carry. The offers are rolling in as well for the 5-foot-9, 195-pounder. Boston College, Dartmouth and East Carolina are among his 11 offers.

Austin Lewallen, Junior, Princeton

The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder had a breakout sophomore season, running for 2,643 yards and 29 touchdowns. He is being recruited as an athlete.

Kamerin McDowell-Moore, Junior, Tarboro

McDowell ran for 1,146 yards and 23 touchdowns as a sophomore. The offers are starting to come in for the 5-foot-11, 175-pounder. He’s got offers from North Carolina State, Wake Forest and Old Dominion.

Calvin Lacewell, Sophomore, Lakewood

Lacewell certainly made an impression as a freshman with 917 yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging 7.6 yards per carry.

Amereon Blue, Senior, Jordan

The 5-foot-8, 192-pounder ran for 1,977 yards and 34 touchdowns as a junior. Blue has offers from Boston College and Bethune-Cookman.

Tylik Mitchell, Senior, Southern Nash

Mitchell ran for 1,783 yards and 23 touchdowns while averaging 11.73 yards per carry in his junior season. The 5-foot-11, 183-pound tailback has five offers, including Connecticut, James Madison and Coastal Carolina.

Irving Brown, Senior, Wallace-Rose Hill

Brown ran for 1,696 yards and 23 touchdowns while averaging 9.32 yards per carry during his junior season. The 5-foot-10, 193-pounder is raking in the offers. Columbia, Princeton, Yale and Appalachian State are among his eight offers.

Ian Cline, Senior, Providence Day

Cline is another prospect from a school that is building a national profile. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound tailback ran for 1,355 yards and 23 touchdowns as a junior to help the Chargers win the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state championship. Cline has seven offers, including Cornell and Charlotte.

