Sherriff Reports Teens Injured in Shooting at NC High School Football Game Are In Stable Condition
The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, in North Carolina, says a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were injured in a shooting Friday night during the high school football game between Tarboro and Southwest Edgecombe. Both students are in stable condition, and medical staff say their prospects for recovery are good, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
What Happened
The incident occurred with 1:58 left in the third quarter, prompting an immediate evacuation of the stadium.
Deputies said a firearm was brought onto campus despite law enforcement presence, metal detectors and other weapons-detection systems.
Rapid Response
The sheriff’s office praised the quick actions of deputies, first responders, school officials, players and fans, saying their response “kept this situation from becoming worse.”
The Victims
Authorities identified the victims only by age—a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old female—and reported both are stable.
Security Note
Officials emphasized that security measures were in place at the venue, and said the investigation will focus, in part, on how the weapon bypassed screening.
Game Status
The game was stopped and the venue cleared after the shooting. Tarboro was leading 14-0 at the time the game was halted and was declared the winner.
Sherriff's Statement
Here is the complete statement released by the Edgecombe County Sherriff's office:
We appreciate our community working together last night after two people were injured in a shooting at the football game between Tarboro and SouthWest Edgecombe high schools.
Sheriff’s deputies, first-responders, school officials, players, and fans acted decisively and appropriately to keep this situation from becoming worse.
Most importantly, a 17-year-old male victim and a 16-year-old female victim who were both injured during the incident appear to be in stable condition and medical professionals are optimistic about their recovery.
Despite security being in place — with weapons detection systems and metal detectors at the gate and a significant law enforcement presence at the game — someone managed to get a weapon into the stadium.
Following incidents such as these, Edgecombe County Public Schools and the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office work together to review safety and security procedures, and that review is already underway.
We’re facing a terrible situation right now with so much violence all across our state and across the nation. We’re certainly not happy this has reached our community, and we all need to work together to stop this for the sake of us all — our families and neighbors. We have faith that we can.