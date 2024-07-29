15 top North Carolina high school football underclassmen recruits
Recruits from the classes of 2026, 2027 and 2028 are drawing significant recruiting interest. Here is a look at 15 of the top underclassmen and who is recruiting them.
Faizon Brandon, Junior, Grimsley
The 5-star dual threat quarterback recently narrowed his top four choices to Alabama, LSU, North Carolina State and Tennessee. Brandon will make his announcement on Aug. 3. The 6-foot-3.5, 195-pounder drew 25 offers from across the country. Brandon threw for 3,026 yards and 36 touchdowns with just 3 interceptions as a sophomore. He added 528 yards and 9 touchdowns rushing.
Kendre Harrison, Junior, Reidsville
Could this four-star athlete be the next Julius Peppers? With his size and athleticism, Harrison is a major prospect in football and basketball. The 6-foot-7, 250-pounder has whittled his list down to six schools – Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, Oregon, Penn State and Tennessee. Harrison, who is being recruited as a tight end, could play both sports. He currently has three basketball offers from Florida State, North Carolina State and Texas A&M. Harrison, who has 28 offers in football, caught 62 passes for 940 yards and 16 touchdowns while helping lead Reidsville to the 2-A state championship last season.
Ekene Ogboko, Junior, South Garner
The 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive line recruit has 26 offers and many of them are from power-4 schools. Georgia, South Carolina, Clemson, North Carolina State, Alabama, Notre Dame and Tennessee have extended offers.
Rodney Dunham, Junior, Myers Park
Dunham is a 6-foot-4, 215-pound edge rusher with 22 offers, including North Carolina, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Tennessee and Auburn.
Leo Delaney, Junior, Providence Day
The 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive line four-star prospect has piled up 29 offers. Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Penn State, Michigan, South Carolina and Texas A&M are among the offers.
Thomas Davis Jr., Junior, Weddington
Like father, like son. Thomas Davis Sr. was a star for the Carolina Panthers at linebacker and now his son is carving his own legacy at the position. Davis Jr. is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker has 27 offers, including Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Clemson and Southern California. Davis Jr. had 92 tackles and an interception for Weddington’s 3-A state championship team.
Pierre Dean, Junior, West Forsyth
The 6-foot=5, 305-pound four-star offensive lineman who has 19 offers. South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida State, Alabama, Auburn, Penn State, Texas A&M and Tennessee have made offers.
Zavion Griffin-Haynes, Junior, Rolesville
Griffin-Haynes is a 6-foot-6, 220-pound edge rusher who has 22 offers. The four-star prospect has offers from Auburn, Illinois, Mississippi, Michigan State, North Carolina, Ohio State, South Carolina, Penn State and Tennessee.
Samari Matthews, Junior, Hough
Everybody wants this guy. The 6-foot, 180-pound four-star cornerback has 38 offers. Among them are Clemson, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
Noah Clark, Junior, Jordan
The 6-foot-3, 318-pound defensive lineman has 21 offers, including Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee. Clark recorded 57 tackles as a sophomore.
Griff Galloway, Sophomore, Providence Day
Galloway, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound edge had 60 tackles and 8.5 sacks as a freshman for the state champion Chargers. The offers are starting to roll in, with Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, Duke and West Virginia extending them so far.
Akedran Crumel, Sophomore, Clayton
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback already has offers from South Carolina, Troy and West Virginia, North Carolina State and Maryland.
Ethan Royal, Sophomore, Hough
Royal is the backup quarterback to senior starter Trey Blakeney and his turn is coming. Royal threw for 296 yards and 4 touchdowns while running for 73 yards and a touchdown during his freshman season. He has offers from Arkansas, East Carolina, Appalachian State, UAB and Campbell.
Marquise Bryant, Sophomore, Rolesville
The 6-foot, 170-pounder, who is being recruited as an athlete, racked up 53 tackles and an interception as a freshman. The offers are stacking up, too. They include North Carolina, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee, West Virginia and North Carolina State.
Mason Holtzclaw, Sophomore, Christ School
Holtzclaw has the size at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds and he’s getting the offers. The Christ School quarterback has 11 so far, including Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.