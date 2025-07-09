2026 Four-Star Small Forward Cole Cloer Transfers to IMG Academy for his senior season
Earlier this month, 6-foot-8 four-star small forward Cole Cloer announced he will be playing his upcoming senior basketball season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, he announced on his social media.
Cloer, a native of Greensboro, North Carolina spent his first three seasons of high school basketball at Caldwell Academy where he averaged 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game last season for the Eagles where they finished the 2024-2025 season with a 26-9 record and reached the North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association (NCISAA) Class 2A Championship Game.
The move came a couple of days after Cloer announced his top eight schools, that feature in no order: Alabama, Florida, Louisville, Indiana, North Carolina, North Carolina State, UConn, and Virginia.
Cloer has two upcoming official visits scheduled this fall where he will be visiting the University of Florida on September 6 and the University of Alabama on October 18 before making a commitment to where he will be playing his collegiate basketball career.
Cloer took an unofficial visit to North Carolina State last month where Coach (Wade) and his staff gave him a great visit, he told NC State Wolfpack on SI.
He will now join an IMG Academy squad that is coming off a 20-8 record in 2024-2025 where they reached the Chipotle Nationals Play-in Tournament where their season came to an end against the 9-seed Wasatch Academy Tigers back on April 2. The Ascenders also picked up notable wins against DME Academy, Oak Hill Academy, and Montverde Academy last season.
Cloer is rated as the No. 32 overall player, the No. 15 ranked small forward, and the No. 7 ranked player in the state of Florida for the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
Cloer joins four-star senior point guard Trey Beamer, four-star senior shooting guard Jermal Jones Jr, four-star senior power forward Cody Peck, and junior center Zain Majeed.
