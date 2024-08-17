5 takeaways from Week 0 in North Carolina high school football
The 2024 North Carolina high school football season got underway Friday night for independent schools in NC, highlighted by a lopsided win for national power Providence Day of Charlotte.
Here are five key takeaways from the first slate of games.
1. Providence Day flexes muscles early
Providence Day had the state’s two-time player of the year, Jayden Davis, graduate and head off to Michigan.
How do you fill that gap? You reload. The Chargers moved on from one Division I quarterback to another. Zaid Lott, who was the backup to Davis, completed 21 of 30 passes for 430 yards and 5 touchdowns in his debut as the starter in the Chargers’ 55-8 thumping of Trinity Christian. Lott is a North Carolina commit.
Kendre Harrison, the four-star prospect who transferred from Reidsville, caught 5 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown in his first game as a Charger. The 6-foot-7, 240-pound junior will be a mismatch for defenses any time he runs a route. Harrison also had a sack on defense, where he was sometimes lined up with five-star David Sanders, who is the nation’s top offensive line prospect.
Gordon Sellars, a four-star wide receiver, caught a touchdown pass from Lott while Brendan Ravin caught a touchdown pass and had a pick-six on defense.
The Chargers, reigning NCISAA state champions, take on SCHSL 3-A state champion Weddington in the Keep Pounding Classic at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday in a game which could have national ranking implications.
2. Charlotte Latin rolls
Carson Clutter ran for three touchdowns as Charlotte Latin rolled past Ravenscroft 52-20 to open the season. The senior tailback scored on runs of 17, 6 and 35 yards.
Quarterback Trey Logan threw a 79-yard touchdown pass to Titus Ivory, who also contributed with a pick-six on defense.
Hudson Shoup also found the end zone twice, on a touchdown pass from Logan and a rushing touchdown.
3. Cannon School drops close one
Cannon School held a 21-10 lead in the fourth quarter but Cardinal Newman of Columbia, S.C. rallied for a 24-21 win. Cardinal Newman tailback Caleb Ford ran for three touchdowns and a school-record 404 yards on 34 carries.
4. Metrolina Christian tames North Raleigh
Alex Germano and Jeremy Williams each two rushing touchdowns in Metrolina Christian’s 27-7 win over North Raleigh Christian.
DeAngelo Walker had an interception and eight tackles for the Warriors.
5. Hickory Grove Christian defense keys romp over South Wake
Hickory Grove scored two defensive touchdowns, and another turnover set up a third score in a 35-0 romp over South Wake.
Kevin Powell returned an interception 36 yards for a touchdown and Reed Rhodes recovered a fumble in the end zone. An interception by Stephen Dickey led to a touchdown.