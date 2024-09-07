5 Takeaways from Week 3 of North Carolina high school football
It was another week full of expected results as well as surprises in North Carolina high school football.
Here are five key takeaways from this week’s games.
East Forsyth is looking like a title contender
That’s not exactly a revelation but this version seems especially dynamic, starting with quarterback Bryce Baker. The 6-foot-3 North Carolina commit was 29-of-38 for 482 yards and 5 touchdowns in East Forsyth’s 49-14 rout of A.C. Reynolds. He had two main targets – J.P. Gilchrist with 8 catches for 158 yards and 3 touchdowns and Jaire Richburg, who caught 8 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown.
You can’t just focus on the pass with these guys, either. The Eagles had 143 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns.
The Eagles were ousted in the second round of the state playoffs last year. They seemed poised to go further this fall.
The Indy Patriots keep rolling
Independence has a rich football history and the undefeated Patriots are seeking to embark on another deep playoff run.
The Patriots showed great balance in a 34-13 thumping of Charlotte Christian in a battle of two of Charlotte’s best teams. Jayden Jones ran for 214 yards and 3 touchdowns on 21 carries. Quarterback Justin Little was 14-of-21 for 201 yards and a touchdown.
Charlotte Christian’s Jamal Rule, who led the state in rushing last season at Salisbury, had 134 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.
Butler is 0-3, but the Bulldogs prove they are still a contender
Butler has gotten off to a slow start with three straight losses, including a season-opening blowout to Rolesville.
But look at what happened Friday night. The Bulldogs fell 35-34 in overtime to Irmo, one of South Carolina’s best teams. Only a misfired attempt for two points separated the Bulldogs from a big win.
Conference play hasn’t yet begun. The Bulldogs seem to be in pretty good shape despite the losses.
Randleman steps up behind QB John Kirkpatrick and receiver Tyshayn Goldston
When you’ve got an outstanding quarterback-wide receiver combo, good things usually happen.
Quarterback John Kirkpatrick and wide receiver Tyshaun Goldston shined last season, putting up big numbers in a 10-2 season.
They’re at it again. Kirkpatrick fired three touchdown passes to Goldston in a 35-21 win over previously unbeaten Bunker Hill. Goldston had 9 catches for 174 yards.
Clinton football has fallen on hard times
Traditional power Clinton has hit tough times. The Dark Horses are 0-3 by a combined margin of 144-0. This is on the heels of a 15-1 season in which the Dark Horses finished as 2-A state runner-up.
But coach Cory Johnson left for Marlboro County in Bennettsville, South Carolina after going 61-12 over six seasons. A chunk of Clinton’s top players transferred to Marlboro County, completely changing the dynamic for both programs.