A.L. Brown sets 2025 football schedule
A.L. Brown has set its 2025 football schedule.
The Wonders are coming off a 5-6 season in which they finished fifth in the 4-A Greater Metro Conference and lost to Weddington in the first round of the state playoffs.
Because of NCHSAA realignment, A.L. Brown is now a 7-A school in a split 6-A/7-A conference with Cox Mill (7-A), Hickory Ridge (7-A), West Cabarrus (7-A), Berry Academy (6-A), Central Cabarrus (6-A), Harding University (6-A) and Olympic (6-A). West Cabarrus, Cox Mill and Hickory Ridge were in the Greater Metro with A.L. Brown the past four years.
The Wonders’ three nonconference games are with Porter Ridge, longtime rival Concord and former conference rival Mooresville.
Here is the schedule:
Aug. 22 – Porter Ridge
Aug. 29 – Concord
Sept. 5 – at Mooresville
Sept. 19 – Harding University
Sept. 26 – Berry Academy
Oct. 3 – at Olympic
Oct. 10 – at Central Cabarrus
Oct. 17 – at Hickory Ridge
Oct. 24 – Cox Mill
Oct. 31 – at West Cabarrus
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App