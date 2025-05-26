High School

A.L. Brown sets 2025 football schedule

The Wonders’ three nonconference games are with Porter Ridge, longtime rival Concord and former conference rival Mooresville

Mike Duprez

A.L. Brown Wonders
A.L. Brown Wonders / File

A.L. Brown has set its 2025 football schedule.

The Wonders are coming off a 5-6 season in which they finished fifth in the 4-A Greater Metro Conference and lost to Weddington in the first round of the state playoffs.

Because of NCHSAA realignment, A.L. Brown is now a 7-A school in a split 6-A/7-A conference with Cox Mill (7-A), Hickory Ridge (7-A), West Cabarrus (7-A), Berry Academy (6-A), Central Cabarrus (6-A), Harding University (6-A) and Olympic (6-A). West Cabarrus, Cox Mill and Hickory Ridge were in the Greater Metro with A.L. Brown the past four years.

The Wonders’ three nonconference games are with Porter Ridge, longtime rival Concord and former conference rival Mooresville.

Here is the schedule:

Aug. 22 – Porter Ridge

Aug. 29 – Concord

Sept. 5 – at Mooresville

Sept. 19 – Harding University

Sept. 26 – Berry Academy

Oct. 3 – at Olympic

Oct. 10 – at Central Cabarrus

Oct. 17 – at Hickory Ridge

Oct. 24 – Cox Mill

Oct. 31 – at West Cabarrus

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/North Carolina