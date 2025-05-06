Ambassador Christian sets inaugural football schedule
Ambassador Christian has set its inaugural football schedule, and the Lions will be playing some formidable opponents.
Powerhouses Rabun Gap-Nacoochee and Baylor (Tennessee) and South Point are among the teams Ambassador Christian will face on the gridiron.
Here is the schedule:
Aug. 22 – at Christ School
Aug. 29 – at North Raleigh Christian
Sept. 5 – Asheville School
Sept. 12 – at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.)
Sept. 19 – at Wesleyan (Ga.)
Sept. 26 – at Grace Christian (Tenn.)
Oct. 3 – North Wake Saints
Oct. 17 – at Baylor School (Tenn.)
Oct. 24 – Metrolina Christian
Oct. 31 – South Point
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App