Ambassador Christian sets inaugural football schedule

Mike Duprez

Ambassador Christian has set its inaugural football schedule, and the Lions will be playing some formidable opponents.

Powerhouses Rabun Gap-Nacoochee and Baylor (Tennessee) and South Point are among the teams Ambassador Christian will face on the gridiron.

Here is the schedule:

Aug. 22 – at Christ School

Aug. 29 – at North Raleigh Christian

Sept. 5 – Asheville School

Sept. 12 – at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.)

Sept. 19 – at Wesleyan (Ga.)

Sept. 26 – at Grace Christian (Tenn.)

Oct. 3 – North Wake Saints

Oct. 17 – at Baylor School (Tenn.)

Oct. 24 – Metrolina Christian

Oct. 31 – South Point

