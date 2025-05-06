Ardrey Kell sets 2025 football schedule
Ardrey Kell has set its 2025 football schedule.
The Knights were 5-5 last season and finished third in the 4-A South Meck Conference.
In the upcoming season, Ardrey Kell will be an 8-A school after the latest realignment that doubled the number of conferences.
Joining the Knights in a split 7-A/8-A conference are Ballantyne Ridge (7-A), Rocky River (7-A), East Mecklenburg (8-A), Palisades (8-A) and Providence (8-A). Palisades and Ballantyne Ridge were in the South Meck with Ardrey Kell the past four years.
Here is the schedule:
Aug. 22 – at Cuthbertson
Aug. 29 – Porter Ridge
Sept. 5 – at Marvin Ridge
Sept. 12 – South Mecklenburg
Sept. 19 – at Julius Chambers
Oct. 3 – Palisades
Oct. 10 – Rocky River
Oct. 17 – at Ballantyne Ridge
Oct. 24 – East Mecklenburg
Oct. 31 – at Providence
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App