Ardrey Kell sets 2025 football schedule

The Knights will open the season Aug. 22 at Cuthbertson

Mike Duprez

Ardrey Kell has set its 2025 football schedule.

The Knights were 5-5 last season and finished third in the 4-A South Meck Conference.

In the upcoming season, Ardrey Kell will be an 8-A school after the latest realignment that doubled the number of conferences.

Joining the Knights in a split 7-A/8-A conference are Ballantyne Ridge (7-A), Rocky River (7-A), East Mecklenburg (8-A), Palisades (8-A) and Providence (8-A). Palisades and Ballantyne Ridge were in the South Meck with Ardrey Kell the past four years.

Here is the schedule:

Aug. 22 – at Cuthbertson

Aug. 29 – Porter Ridge

Sept. 5 – at Marvin Ridge

Sept. 12 – South Mecklenburg

Sept. 19 – at Julius Chambers

Oct. 3 – Palisades

Oct. 10 – Rocky River

Oct. 17 – at Ballantyne Ridge

Oct. 24 – East Mecklenburg

Oct. 31 – at Providence

