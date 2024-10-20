Are we seeing a power shift among NCISAA football elite?
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee made a big-time statement Friday night with a 46-13 rout of perennial power Providence Day.
It’s no small feat. Providence Day is the three-time defending state champion in the North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association’s (NCISAA) Division I.
Could it be a changing of the guard? Maybe. Or maybe not.
Rabun Gap, a boarding school in north Georgia which a member of the NCISAA, has been down this path before. The Eagles went 13-1 last year. They beat their first 13 opponents, including Providence Day, to arrive at the state championship game. Providence Day won the rematch.
So here they are again.
While the final score was a rout on Friday, it wasn’t that way until the fourth quarter. In fact, Providence Day led 13-12 late in the third quarter when North Carolina commit Zaid Lott threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Bader Sodoma.
But a 78-yard pass play from Gavin Owens to C.J. Williamson set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Anthony Quinn to put the Eagles ahead again early in the fourth quarter.
And they kept on rolling.
David Makonzo picked up a fumbled interception and ran 20 yards for a touchdown just 22 seconds later for a 25-13 edge.
The rout was on as Georgia commit Bo Walker ran for a pair of touchdowns and Walker Bryson had one.
It was a statement win for the Eagles, who held Providence Day to 20 yards net rushing and intercepted Lott twice.
Rabun Gap is 7-2, with the two losses by a total of 13 points to Baylor (Tenn.) and Hun (New Jersey). Those teams are a combined 15-1.
It was a jarring loss for Providence Day, which has established itself as a national power the last few seasons. Last year’s quarterback and top receiver are now at Michigan. The Chargers’ only other loss was to the public schools’ reigning 4-A state champion, Weddington.
The Chargers were stung by the decision of four-star tight end Kendre Harrison to transfer back to Reidsville after three games. Yet the roster is still full of power-4 prospects, including Tennessee commit David Sanders and Army commit Ian Cline.
Rabun Gap isn’t even in North Carolina. Due to its relative proximity to Asheville (N.C.), Greenville (S.C.) and Atlanta, the school opted to join the NCISAA. Rabun Gap is in a conference with Asheville School, Asheville Christian, Carolina Day and Christ School.
And the Charger have been a powerhouse themselves the last few years with power-4 recruits of their own like Walker.
If there is a rematch again this season for the state title, it will be at Rabun Gap if the Eagles win out. They would have the No. 1 seed and home field advantage throughout the playoffs.