Carl Smith Jr. leaves Person High (NC) to become head football coach at Corinth Holders
The kickoff of the 2024 high school football season in North Carolina is drawing closer with the start of preseason camps only a few weeks away. It's late in the game to be securing a head coach and even later if you lose one.
Corinth Holders High has landed its new head coach as it is set to introduce Carl Smith Jr. as the new leader of its football program, according to a report by highschoolot.com. According the school's social media account, Smith will be introduced to the players on Monday evening at 5:00 p.m.
Smith had served in a similar role at Person High in Roxboro since 2021. The Rockets went 2-8 in his first season, but improved to 5-5 in 2022 and the team went 5-6 last year, including an appearance in the NCHSA Class 3A state playoffs. In two seasons at Beddington High, including the abbreviated spring 2020 season, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith post a 13-7 overall record.
Corinth Holders went 2-8 last year under Martin Samek, who left at the end of year. The Pirates have not had a winning record since back-to-back nine win season in 2014 and 2015.
Person High, with fall practice scheduled to get underway on July 31, must move quickly to fill its head coach vacancy.