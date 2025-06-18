Charlotte Latin Sets 2025 Football Schedule
The Hawks open their 2025 campaign on Aug. 22 at Mitchell
Charlotte Latin has released its 2025 football schedule.
The Hawks are coming off an 8-3 season that ended with a first-round loss to Christ School in the NCISAA state playoffs. Charlotte opened with eight straight wins before running into conference heavyweights Charlotte Christian and Providence Day.
Many of Charlotte Latin’s best players graduated but junior quarterback Troy Logan, who threw for 2,385 yards and 26 touchdowns, returns.
Here is the 2025 Charlotte Latin Football Schedule:
Aug. 22 – at Mitchell
Aug. 29 – Ravenscroft
Sept. 5 – Southlake Christian Academy
Sept. 12 – Metrolina Christian Academy
Sept. 19 – Christ School
Sept. 26 – at Langtree Charter Academy
Oct. 10 – Cannon School
Oct. 17 – at Providence Day
Oct. 24 – at Charlotte Country Day
Oct. 31 – Charlotte Christian
