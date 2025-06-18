High School

Charlotte Latin Sets 2025 Football Schedule

The Hawks open their 2025 campaign on Aug. 22 at Mitchell

Mike Duprez

After an 8-3 2024 season, the Charlotte Latin Hawks are ready to tackle their 2025 schedule.
Charlotte Latin has released its 2025 football schedule.

The Hawks are coming off an 8-3 season that ended with a first-round loss to Christ School in the NCISAA state playoffs. Charlotte opened with eight straight wins before running into conference heavyweights Charlotte Christian and Providence Day.

Many of Charlotte Latin’s best players graduated but junior quarterback Troy Logan, who threw for 2,385 yards and 26 touchdowns, returns.

Here is the 2025 Charlotte Latin Football Schedule:

Aug. 22 – at Mitchell

Aug. 29 – Ravenscroft

Sept. 5 – Southlake Christian Academy

Sept. 12 – Metrolina Christian Academy

Sept. 19 – Christ School

Sept. 26 – at Langtree Charter Academy

Oct. 10 – Cannon School

Oct. 17 – at Providence Day

Oct. 24 – at Charlotte Country Day

Oct. 31 – Charlotte Christian

