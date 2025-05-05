High School

Charlotte Catholic sets 2025 football schedule

Charlotte Catholic is now set for life in Class 6-A

Mike Duprez

Charlotte Catholic School

Charlotte Catholic has set its 2025 football schedule and the perennial powerhouse Cougars will be playing in a different landscape.

The Cougars are now a 6-A school in a split 6-A/7-A conference thanks to the latest NCHSAA realignment, which doubled the number of classifications. Joining them in the new conference are Cuthbertson (7-A), Marvin Ridge (7-A), Porter Ridge (7-A), Weddington (7-A), Piedmont (6-A) and Sun Valley (6-A). It’s an all-new conference for Charlotte Catholic. The Cougars beat Porter Ridge 24-21 in the first round of the 4-A state playoffs last year.

Charlotte Catholic went 9-3 last year and reached the third round of the state playoffs.

Here is the 2025 schedule:

Aug. 22 – South Mecklenburg

Aug. 29 – at Charlotte Christian

Sept. 5 – at Providence Day

Sept. 12 – Kings Mountain

Sept. 19 – Weddington

Sept. 26 – at Porter Ridge

Oct. 10 – Sun Valley

Oct. 17 – Marvin Ridge

Oct. 24 – at Cuthbertson

Oct. 31 – at Piedmont

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/North Carolina