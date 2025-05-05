Charlotte Catholic sets 2025 football schedule
Charlotte Catholic has set its 2025 football schedule and the perennial powerhouse Cougars will be playing in a different landscape.
The Cougars are now a 6-A school in a split 6-A/7-A conference thanks to the latest NCHSAA realignment, which doubled the number of classifications. Joining them in the new conference are Cuthbertson (7-A), Marvin Ridge (7-A), Porter Ridge (7-A), Weddington (7-A), Piedmont (6-A) and Sun Valley (6-A). It’s an all-new conference for Charlotte Catholic. The Cougars beat Porter Ridge 24-21 in the first round of the 4-A state playoffs last year.
Charlotte Catholic went 9-3 last year and reached the third round of the state playoffs.
Here is the 2025 schedule:
Aug. 22 – South Mecklenburg
Aug. 29 – at Charlotte Christian
Sept. 5 – at Providence Day
Sept. 12 – Kings Mountain
Sept. 19 – Weddington
Sept. 26 – at Porter Ridge
Oct. 10 – Sun Valley
Oct. 17 – Marvin Ridge
Oct. 24 – at Cuthbertson
Oct. 31 – at Piedmont