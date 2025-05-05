High School

Charlotte Christian School sets 2025 football schedule

The Knights open with reigning South Carolina 5-A Division 2 state champion Northwestern

Mike Duprez

Charlotte Christian Knights
Charlotte Christian Knights / File

Charlotte Christian has released its 2025 football schedule, and it features a challenging nonconference slate.

The Knights, who were 7-4 last season, open with reigning South Carolina 5-A Division 2 state champion Northwestern and play three Charlotte public school powers. The season-opening contest against Northwestern is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 23, at Memorial Stadium with a 5:15 p.m. kickoff.

Charlotte Christian plays in the CISAA conference that includes defending NCISAA state champion Rabun Gap-Nacoochee along with perennial power and archrival Providence Day.

Here is the 2025 schedule:

Aug. 23 – vs. Northwestern (S.C.)

Aug. 29 – Charlotte Catholic

Sept. 5 – at Independence

Sept. 19 – at Myers Park

Sept. 26 – Ravenscroft

Oct. 3 – Christ School

Oct. 10 – at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

Oct. 17 – at Charlotte Country Day

Oct. 31 – Providence Day

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/North Carolina