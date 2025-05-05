Charlotte Christian School sets 2025 football schedule
Charlotte Christian has released its 2025 football schedule, and it features a challenging nonconference slate.
The Knights, who were 7-4 last season, open with reigning South Carolina 5-A Division 2 state champion Northwestern and play three Charlotte public school powers. The season-opening contest against Northwestern is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 23, at Memorial Stadium with a 5:15 p.m. kickoff.
Charlotte Christian plays in the CISAA conference that includes defending NCISAA state champion Rabun Gap-Nacoochee along with perennial power and archrival Providence Day.
Here is the 2025 schedule:
Aug. 23 – vs. Northwestern (S.C.)
Aug. 29 – Charlotte Catholic
Sept. 5 – at Independence
Sept. 19 – at Myers Park
Sept. 26 – Ravenscroft
Oct. 3 – Christ School
Oct. 10 – at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
Oct. 17 – at Charlotte Country Day
Oct. 31 – Providence Day
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App