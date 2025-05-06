Charlotte Country Day sets 2025 football schedule
Charlotte Country Day has set its 2025 football schedule, and the Buccaneers are getting a jump start by opening the season a week earlier than most teams.
The Buccaneers open the season Aug. 15, when they play at Savannah (Ga.) Country Day. The teams played last year in Charlotte, also a week ahead of the others.
Charlotte Country Day is seeking to rebound from a 4-7 season.
Here is the 2025 schedule:
Aug. 15 – at Savannah (Ga.) Country Day
Aug. 22 – Robbinsville
Sept. 5 – Community School of Davidson
Sept. 12 – Covenant Day
Sept. 19 – Asheville School
Oct. 3 – at Cannon School
Oct. 10 – at Metrolina Christian
Oct. 17 – Charlotte Christian
Oct. 24 – Charlotte Latin
Oct. 31 – at Providence Day
