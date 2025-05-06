High School

Charlotte Country Day sets 2025 football schedule

The Buccaneers will open the season a week earlier than most teams — at Savannah Country Day in Georgia on Aug. 15

Mike Duprez

Charlotte Country Day Buccaneers
Charlotte Country Day Buccaneers / File

Charlotte Country Day has set its 2025 football schedule, and the Buccaneers are getting a jump start by opening the season a week earlier than most teams.

The Buccaneers open the season Aug. 15, when they play at Savannah (Ga.) Country Day. The teams played last year in Charlotte, also a week ahead of the others. 

Charlotte Country Day is seeking to rebound from a 4-7 season.

Here is the 2025 schedule:

Aug. 15 – at Savannah (Ga.) Country Day

Aug. 22 – Robbinsville

Sept. 5 – Community School of Davidson

Sept. 12 – Covenant Day

Sept. 19 – Asheville School

Oct. 3 – at Cannon School

Oct. 10 – at Metrolina Christian

Oct. 17 – Charlotte Christian

Oct. 24 – Charlotte Latin

Oct. 31 – at Providence Day

MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

