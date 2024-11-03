Clemson lands a 4-Star high school safety from North Carolina
Jordan Young, a four-star safety, announced his commitment to Clemson on Saturday.
The Monroe senior had Florida State, Michigan, North Carolina State and the Tigers as his finalists. A total of 33 schools have made offers to the 6-foot, 180-pound two-way standout.
“I’m home Tiger Nation, let’s get it!” Young said in an X post by on3.com.
Young is having a stellar season for the undefeated Redhawks. He has 5 interceptions, 9 pass breakups, a fumble recovery and 27 tackles. On offense, Young has 19 catches for 440 yards and 6 touchdowns.
In his junior season, Young had 34 catches for 812 yards and 8 touchdowns. He had an interception, a sack, 5 fumble recoveries and 66 tackles on defense.
Young is ranked as No. 8 in the class of 2025 in North Carolina by 247sports.com.