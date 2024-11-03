High School

Clemson lands a 4-Star high school safety from North Carolina

Monroe's Jordan Young announced his college decision on Saturday

Mike Duprez

Monroe 4-Star safety Jordan Young announced his commitment to Clemson University on Saturday.
Jordan Young, a four-star safety, announced his commitment to Clemson on Saturday.

The Monroe senior had Florida State, Michigan, North Carolina State and the Tigers as his finalists. A total of 33 schools have made offers to the 6-foot, 180-pound two-way standout. 

“I’m home Tiger Nation, let’s get it!” Young said in an X post by on3.com.

Young is having a stellar season for the undefeated Redhawks. He has 5 interceptions, 9 pass breakups, a fumble recovery and 27 tackles. On offense, Young has 19 catches for 440 yards and 6 touchdowns.

In his junior season, Young had 34 catches for 812 yards and 8 touchdowns. He had an interception, a sack, 5 fumble recoveries and 66 tackles on defense.

Young is ranked as No. 8 in the class of 2025 in North Carolina by 247sports.com.

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

