Cox Mill sets 2025 football schedule
Cox Mill has set its 2025 football schedule.
The Chargers were 2-9 last season and played as a 4-A program in the Greater Metro Conference.
Cox Mill is now a 7-A school and in a split 6-A/7-A conference with Berry Academy (6-A), Central Cabarrus (6-A), Harding University (6-A), Olympic (6-A), A.L. Brown (7-A), Hickory Ridge (7-A) and West Cabarrus (7-A).
West Cabarrus, A.L. Brown and Hickory Ridge were in the Greater Metro with Cox Mill the previous four seasons.
Here is the schedule:
Aug. 22 – at Marvin Ridge
Aug. 29 – Rocky River
Sept. 5 – Cuthbertson
Sept. 19 – at Olympic
Sept. 26 – Harding University
Oct. 3 – Central Cabarrus
Oct. 10 – Hickory Ridge
Oct. 17 – at West Cabarrus
Oct. 24 – at A.L. Brown
Oct. 31 – Berry Academy
