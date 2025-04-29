High School

Cox Mill sets 2025 football schedule

The Chargers will open the season Aug. 22 at Marvin Ridge

Mike Duprez

Cox Mill Chargers
Cox Mill Chargers / File

Cox Mill has set its 2025 football schedule.

The Chargers were 2-9 last season and played as a 4-A program in the Greater Metro Conference.

Cox Mill is now a 7-A school and in a split 6-A/7-A conference with Berry Academy (6-A), Central Cabarrus (6-A), Harding University (6-A), Olympic (6-A), A.L. Brown (7-A), Hickory Ridge (7-A) and West Cabarrus (7-A).

West Cabarrus, A.L. Brown and Hickory Ridge were in the Greater Metro with Cox Mill the previous four seasons.

Here is the schedule:

Aug. 22 – at Marvin Ridge

Aug. 29 – Rocky River

Sept. 5 – Cuthbertson

Sept. 19 – at Olympic

Sept. 26 – Harding University

Oct. 3 – Central Cabarrus

Oct. 10 – Hickory Ridge

Oct. 17 – at West Cabarrus

Oct. 24 – at A.L. Brown

Oct. 31 – Berry Academy

