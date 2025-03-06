Daniel’s Jeff Fruster Resigns After Legendary Coaching Run: 3 State Titles & 92 Wins
Daniel football coach Jeff Fruster resigned on Thursday after nine seasons during which he led the Lions to three North Carolina state championships and a 92-20 record.
The school made the announcement.
“Coach Fruster’s commitment to our student-athletes and the culture of excellence he has fostered will have a lasting legacy,” said Daniel athletic director Ben Touchberry in a statement released by the school. “We are incredibly grateful for his leadership and the countless hours he has poured into this program. Daniel High School and our athletic department have been extremely blessed to have gone on this incredible journey with Coach Fruster.”
Fruster will remain at the school as a teacher.
During the last seven seasons of Fruster’s tenure, the Lions were 84-5. They were undefeated in all three championship seasons.
The Lions won state championships in 2020, 2021 and 2023. Fruster, who became head coach in 2016, guided the Lions to six consecutive region championships from 2019-24.
“Coach Fruster has been more than a coach,” said Daniel Principal Adam Russell in the statement. “He has been a mentor, a role model, and a steady presence for our students. Our young people are fortunate because ‘coach’ has taught them to be successful in life beyond football. He is a true Daniel Lion and we are fortunate that he will continue to be a part of our school family.”
Fruster’s roots in Daniel go way back. He played football for the Lions and was a member of their state championship teams in 1995 and 1998.
The road eventually led back to Daniel when Fruster joined the staff in 2006 as an assistant coach under Randy Robinson.
Daniel was 6-6 in Fruster’s first season as head coach. After a 2-9 season in Fruster’s second year, the program took off and there were few losses the rest of the way. Daniel was 11-2 in 2018 and reached the third round of the state playoffs.
The Lions were 11-1 in 2019, 10-0 in 2020, 14-0 in 2021, 12-1 in 2022, 15-0 in 2023 and 11-2 in 2024. Daniel had a 38-game winning streak that ended in 2022 with a 36-35 loss to Powdersville in the third round of the state playoffs.
The school will now begin the process of determining the next steps for the program, according to the statement.