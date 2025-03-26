Dionte Neal, Kate Sears named players of the year by NC Basketball Coaches Association
Reidsville’s Dionte Neal was named boys player of the year and Watauga’s Kate Sears was named girls player of the year as the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released its all-state teams.
Neal is a 5-foot-9 junior guard who helped lead the Rams to their second straight 2-A state championship. The two-sport standout averaged 22.8 points, 9.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 rebounds per game. He was also named Gatorade North Carolina Player of the Year.
Sears, a 5-foot-9 senior who has committed to Virginia Tech, averaged 27.2 points, 13.1 rebounds and 9.3 assists. In addition, she was named Gatorade North Carolina Player of the Year.
West Bladen’s Travis Pait was named boys coach of the year after leading the Knights to a 27-2 record and the semifinals of the 2-A state playoffs.
The girls coach of the year was Zach McCartha, who led McDowell to a 30-1 record and the 4-A state semifinals.
Here are the all-state teams:
BOYS
First team
Dionte Neal – Reidsville
Chadlyn Traylor – North Mecklenburg
Trent Steinour – Lake Norman
Kendre Harrison – Reidsville
Jackson Keith (Southern Durham)
Second team
Will James Jr. – Holly Springs
M.J. Williams – Farmville Central
Johnniyus Sharpe – (Reidsville)
L.J. Smith IV – Lincolnton
Mason Dobie – First Flight
Third team
Rodmik Allen – New Hanover
K.J. Younger – Weddington
Tarris Bouie - Chambers
Jyi Dawkins – Ben L. Smith
Shamarius Peterkin – Mount Tabor
GIRLS
First team
Kate Sears – Watauga
Adelaide Jernigan – Bishop McGuinness
Oshauna Holland – Stuart Cramer
Gabby White – Seaforth
Caitlyn Jones – Rolesville
Second team
Dvdaya Swimmer – Cherokee
Lenise Joseph – North Mecklenburg
Jamaria Freeman – Fike
Amari Baldwin – Albemarle
Tristan Shivers – Hoggard
Third team
Whitney Rogers – Cherokee
Breonna Roaf – Terry Sanford
Jasmine Nivar – Apex Friendship
Ashanti Fox – Union Pines
Joscelyn Stamper - Cherokee
