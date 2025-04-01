High School

East Duplin sets 2025 football schedule

The Panthers will open Aug. 22 at Wallace-Rose Hill

Mike Duprez

East Duplin has set its 2025 high school football schedule.

The Panthers will be trying to improve on last year's 6-6 record.

Here is the schedule:

Aug. 22 -at Wallace-Rose Hill

Aug. 29 - Northside-Jacksonville

Sept. 5 - at Richlands

Sept. 12 - at James Kenan

Sept. 19 - Jacksonville

Oct. 3 - Southwest Onslow

Oct. 10 - Trask

Oct. 17 - at Clinton

Oct. 24 - at Pender

Oct. 31 - South Lenoir

Mike Duprez
