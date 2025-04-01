East Duplin sets 2025 football schedule
The Panthers will open Aug. 22 at Wallace-Rose Hill
East Duplin has set its 2025 high school football schedule.
The Panthers will be trying to improve on last year's 6-6 record.
Here is the schedule:
Aug. 22 -at Wallace-Rose Hill
Aug. 29 - Northside-Jacksonville
Sept. 5 - at Richlands
Sept. 12 - at James Kenan
Sept. 19 - Jacksonville
Oct. 3 - Southwest Onslow
Oct. 10 - Trask
Oct. 17 - at Clinton
Oct. 24 - at Pender
Oct. 31 - South Lenoir
