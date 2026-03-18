Five Best Bargain Moves Through the First Week of Free Agency

The first week of free agency sees many of the top players and biggest contracts garner much of the attention. Some signings—such as Tyler Linderbaum and Jaelan Phillips—were overpays, but still quality moves.

Often though, the most impactful moves for teams are the ones that fly under-the-radar or don’t break the bank. These signings not only bring in a good player on a reasonable deal, but provides teams the financial flexibility to bring in other quality talent from across the league.

Related: The Top Five 2026 NFL Free-Agency Signings

Now that the first week of the new league year has concluded, here are the five best value moves so far.

LB Devin Lloyd, Panthers

The linebacker market did not reach the high paydays anticipated, including for Lloyd. Arguably the top linebacker available, Sports Illustrated projected Lloyd would sign a three-year, $60 million deal after he had a breakout season in 2025 and earned second team All-Pro honors. Instead, he signed with the Panthers on a three-year, $45 million deal. The Panthers solidified a massive position of need with one of the best players at the position, and at a price significantly lower than expected. What a deal for Dan Morgan & Co.

LT Rasheed Walker, Panthers

Lloyd wasn’t the only steal the Panthers landed in free agency. Prior to the start free agency, SI projected left tackle Rasheed Walker would land a four-year, $80 million deal. Instead, Walker did not sign until Friday, when he agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with the Panthers. The move is a steal for Carolina, who needed help at left tackle after Ikem Ekwonu suffered a ruptured patellar tendon injury and Yosh Nijman retired. The Panthers have found a good replacement at a fraction of the expected cost.

WR Michael Pittman Jr., Steelers

After re-signing Alec Pierce, the Colts moved on from Pittman and traded him to the Steelers for a late-round pick swap. The Steelers then re-signed Pittman to a new three-year, $59 million contract, which is good value for a productive receiver. The Steelers add a proven No. 2 wideout to team up with DK Metcalf for just a sixth-round pick and got him on a contract under $20 million per year. Given the price No. 1 receivers Jaylen Waddle and DJ Moore have gone for, it’s impressive Pittsburgh landed Pittman for merely a late-round pick swap. This should help the Steelers’ passing game next season, whether Aaron Rodgers returns or not.

CB Nahshon Wright, Jets

A career-year didn’t necessarily do Nahshon Wright too many favors on the open market. After recording a career-high five interceptions and making his first Pro Bowl, Wright signed with the Jets on a one-year, $5.5 million deal. Wright was the highest earner in the NFL’s performance-based payout system this past season, earning recognition from the league as a player that played lots of snaps on a lower salary.

OLB K’Lavon Chaisson, Commanders

The Commanders might have overpaid for edge Odafe Oweh, who they signed to a four-year, $100 million deal, but they landed a team-friendly deal with K’Lavon Chaisson. After a resurgent season with the Patriots, Chaisson heads to D.C. on a one-year, $11 million contract to help recalibrate a defense that ranked 32nd in total yards allowed per game last season. Chaisson totaled 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles for the Patriots in 2025, and added three more sacks and a forced fumble during their run to the Super Bowl.

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