Forest Hills sets 2025 football schedule
Forest Hills had a very successful 2024 season, going 10-4 and reaching the fourth round of the 2-A state playoffs.
The Yellow Jackets are now in 5-A with the latest North Carolina High School Association realignment. Forest Hills will be in a split 4-A/5-A conference with 2024 2-A state champion Monroe (5-A), Parkwood (5-A), Anson (4-A), Central Academy (4-A), Mount Pleasant (4-A) and West Stanly (4-A).
Monroe, West Stanly and Parkwood were in the 2-A/3-A Rocky River Conference with the Yellow Jackets the past four years.
Here is the 2025 schedule:
Aug. 22 – Salisbury
Aug. 29 – Fairmont
Sept. 5 – at Community School of Davidson
Sept. 12 – at Cuthbertson
Sept. 19 – Hoke County
Oct. 3 – Mount Pleasant
Oct. 10 – at Parkwood
Oct. 17 – West Stanly
Oct. 24 – at Anson
Oct. 31 – at Monroe
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App