Forest Hills sets 2025 football schedule

The Yellow Jackets will open the season Aug. 22 against Salisbury

Mike Duprez

Forest Hills had a very successful 2024 season, going 10-4 and reaching the fourth round of the 2-A state playoffs.

The Yellow Jackets are now in 5-A with the latest North Carolina High School Association realignment. Forest Hills will be in a split 4-A/5-A conference with 2024 2-A state champion Monroe (5-A), Parkwood (5-A), Anson (4-A), Central Academy (4-A), Mount Pleasant (4-A) and West Stanly (4-A).

Monroe, West Stanly and Parkwood were in the 2-A/3-A Rocky River Conference with the Yellow Jackets the past four years. 

Here is the 2025 schedule:

Aug. 22 – Salisbury

Aug. 29 – Fairmont

Sept. 5 – at Community School of Davidson

Sept. 12 – at Cuthbertson

Sept. 19 – Hoke County

Oct. 3 – Mount Pleasant

Oct. 10 – at Parkwood

Oct. 17 – West Stanly

Oct. 24 – at Anson

Oct. 31 – at Monroe

