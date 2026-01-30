Friday Night Lights Coming Soon: High School in Charlotte Adds Football Program
Varsity football is coming to a high school in Charlotte, North Carolina for the first time.
Bradford Preparatory School, a K-12 charter school, announced on Thursday that a varsity football program will begin in the fall.
The school also revealed Adam Webber, previously the defensive coordinator at Independence High School for three years, as its first head coach.
“Coach Webber is exactly the kind of leader we hoped to find for this critical role,” Bradford Prep athletic director Brian Whitleather said. “His passion, faith and championship mindset make this an exciting moment for Bradford Prep football.”
Webber is a 2014 graduate of Shelby High School. He was a defensive lineman at Mars Hill and Greensboro College, a school he graduated from in 2019.
Before his time at Independence, Webber was an assistant coach at Shelby High School for four years. Webber has been part of four NCHSAA state championship teams at Shelby.
Now, Webber is set to lead the Bears into their first-ever varsity football season.
“It’s exciting,” Webber said via The Charlotte Observer. “It’s a dream I’ve always had to run a program the way I want to and build it the way I see fit. When Bradford contacted me, it seemed like a match made in heaven.”
In 2025, Bradford Prep had a JV squad that went 1-6 under Justin Griffith. Webber told The Charlotte Observer that he expects 45-50 players on his team for the 2026 season.
Bradford Prep provided a statement on Griffith: “We are incredibly thankful to Coach Justin Griffith for the time, care and commitment he invested in laying the foundation of Bradford football. As we transition into our first varsity season under Coach Webber, we proudly recognize Coach Griffith’s leadership in preparing the program for this next chapter. His influence and guidance have been instrumental every step of the way, including throughout the hiring process. This milestone would not be possible without his vision and dedication. Thank you, Coach Griffith. We are also pleased to share that he will continue supporting and strengthening the Bradford Football program as it grows into this exciting new era.”
The Bears are a NCHSAA Class 2A school that competes in the Catawba Shores Conference with Christ the King, Community School of Davidson, Corvian Community, Lake Norman Charter, Langtree Charter, Lincoln Charter and Pine Lake Prep.
Webber, who will also be a teacher at Bradford Prep, said that the Bears will be “fast and physical and disciplined.”
“With us being a first-year school, a lot of people will try to count us out, and we’ll be prepared each and every week,” Webber added via The Charlotte Observer.
Bradford Prep stated that Webber “leads unselfishly, instilling discipline, accountability and mental toughness while fostering a culture built on trust and high standards,” and has a vision for the program that “emphasizes faith, family and football while developing leaders who will succeed far beyond Friday nights.”
“The launch of our varsity football program represents more than the addition of a sport,” Bradford High School principal Billie Little said. “It strengthens school culture, builds student leadership, and creates opportunities for growth and pride that extend far beyond the field. Our new varsity football program will positively impact our students, staff and community for years to come. Coach Webber’s experience and leadership make him the perfect fit to build our varsity football program. We are excited for the future of the program and can’t wait to watch him build something special.”
