‘He’s Got Justin Tucker Swagger:’ Hough Coach DeShawn Baker Lauds Clemson Kicker Nolan Hauser
Hough (North Carolina) football coach DeShawn Baker remains eager to see what Clemson placekicker Nolan Hauser does for an encore.
The last time Baker saw his former record-breaking protege, Hauser connected on a 56-yard, CFP-clinching field goal as time expired in the ACC championship game Dec. 7.
And the freshman did it with style.
Watching on television as the Tigers defeated then-No. 7 Southern Methodist University, 34-31, at Bank of America Stadium, Baker channeled his inner Dabo Swinney.
As Hauser prepared for his first game-winning field goal attempt, he embraced the coaching moment from afar. Baker said he witnessed Hauser look over at the Tigers’ future Hall of Fame coach along the sideline and winked.
“I was watching and I knew he was going to nail it,” Baker said. “He’s just doing what he does.”
DeShawn Baker on Nolan Hauser: ‘You’re the G.O.A.T.’
What Hauser did was help send his family’s legacy institution to the NCAA’s expanded playoffs. Seeded No. 12, the Tigers (10-3) will face the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (11-2) at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
“Nolan loves being on stage,” Baker said. “He lives for those moments.
“It’s just the type of dude he is.”
Baker would know. In his first season at Hough after arriving from Concord Cox Mill, he guided Hauser to establish a national high-school record of 66 career field goals in 2023.
Sometimes he had to coerce Hauser.
During a windy, mid-season matchup over visiting Chambers, Hauser paused to question the wisdom of attempting a long attempt.
Baker didn’t hesitate.
“I told him to kick the damn ball,” he said with a laugh.
After Hauser made one of his four field goals during the 19-13 victory, Hauser returned to the Huskies’ sideline and asked his coach: “How’d I do that?”
Baker recalled responding: “You’re the G.O.A.T.”
As a senior at Hough, Hauser established a new national record after connecting on a 48-yard field goal against North Mecklenburg on Sept. 29, 2023. It was the 57th of his career.
“It feels great, especially on a 48-yard field goal ... it wasn’t weak,” he said after the game, as reported by Bahakel Sports. “It means a lot to be here with my teammates.”
Hauser assumes legacy status with Clemson fans, family
The ACC championship kick made Hauser an instant legend – within his immediate family.
Hauser’s father, Scott, pitched for Clemson’s baseball team, while his mother, Sheri Bueter Hauser, played women’s soccer at the university and earned All-America honors. His sister, Ella, completed his senior campaign with the Tigers last fall, appearing in 39 career games (three starts).
“I’m sure his family is proud of him,” Baker said.
When Baker employed Hauser as his special-teams ace, he said he rarely “looked at the distance” mostly because of the kicker’s confidence and attitude.
“He’s a kicker, but he’s a gym rat,” Baker said. “He lifts (weights) with the linebackers.
“He’s got Justin Tucker swagger.”
Before slumping this season, Tucker, a 13-year veteran, was ranked among the NFL’s all-time most accurate kickers. Baker didn’t stop with Tucker-like comparisons. He predicted Hauser would continue developing into a coveted professional prospect.
“One hundred percent,” Baker said. “He’s going to be kicking on Sundays.”
The Hough coach can’t wait to see what Hauser accomplishes next.