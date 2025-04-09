Hickory sets 2025 football schedule
Hickory will see some familiar foes as well as new ones when the Red Tornadoes take to the gridiron next season.
Big change is coming after the latest North Carolina High School Athletic Association realignment that doubled the number of classifications from four to eight.
Hickory, which had its 30-game win streak ended by West Charlotte in the 3-A state semifinals last year, is now a 5-A school. The Red Tornadoes are in a split 4-A/5-A conference with East Lincoln (4-A), North Lincoln (5-A), Bandys (4-A), Bunker Hill (4-A), Fred T. Foard (4-A), Maiden (4-A), Newton-Conover (4-A) and West Iredell (4-A).
North Lincoln, West Iredell, Fred T. Foard and East Lincoln were existing conference rivals from the previous four-year realignment. Hickory played North Lincoln twice last season, including in the fourth round of the state playoffs.
Hickory’s two nonconference opponents are South Point and Alexander Central.
Here is the schedule:
Aug. 22 – at South Point
Aug. 29 – Alexander Central
Sept. 5 – Bunker Hill
Sept. 12 – at Newton-Conover
Sept. 19 – Fred T. Foard
Sept. 26 – at North Lincoln
Oct. 3 – Maiden
Oct. 10 – at West Iredell
Oct. 17 – at East Lincoln
Oct. 31 - Bandys
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App