Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? - Jan. 28, 2026

Central Florida girls’ basketball teams continue to excel on the hardwood as the 2025-26 regular season comes to a close.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 13 athletes for Central Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week for games played Jan. 19-24, 2026.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 1. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Congratulations to the winner for games played Jan. 12-17, 2026: First Academy-Leesburg G Slowane Delisnor
Nadeen Elgamal, G, Altamonte Christian
Super senior recorded a spectacular triple-double with 15 points, 16 rebounds and 11 steals, and added four assists to guide the Eagles past Lake Nona, 54-40.
Sophia Leopoldino, G, Faith Christian
Talented eighth-grader exploded for 27 points and five rebounds in a 70-46 loss to Melbourne Central Catholic.
Kacey Hopkins, PF/C, The Master’s Academy
Junior scored 15 points to lead the Eagles past Oviedo, 48-39, in the Kalyn Classic at TMA.
Julia Rhodes, SG/SF, Merritt Island Christian School
Junior erupted for 28 points, including four 3-pointers, and added six rebounds and three assists to power the Cougars past Cocoa Beach, 68-13.
Aleyah McFadden, F/G, Viera
Star sophomore had 17 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and made two steals to guide the Hawks past MICS, 62-36.
Sophia Rodriguez, G, Foundation Academy
Eighth-grader had 10 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and added three assists and three steals to lead the Lions past Ocala Trinity Catholic, 42-37, in overtime.
Timberlynn Campbell, SG, Oak Ridge
Senior poured in 22 points, including seven 3-pointers, to guide the Pioneers past Palm Beach Lakes, 54-47.
Analia Santana, PG/SG, Boone
Sophomore pumped in 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and made two steals to lead the Braves past Kissimmee Osceola, 54-16.
Keemlyn Jean, F, East Ridge
Senior had 15 points, six rebounds and four steals to march the Knights past South Sumter, 47-25.
Maya Vivek, PF, Lake Highland Prep
Senior scored 18 points on a whopping six 3-pointers and pulled down three rebounds to guide the Highlanders past Spruce Creek, 62-39.
Jordan Speller, G, Montverde Academy
Junior had 17 points and six rebounds to lead the Eagles past Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga), 82-35.
Breyanna Blount, C, Orlando Christian Prep
Star senior recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double and had two assists and two steals to march the Warriors past Edgewater, 63-57.
Jalissa Yarbrough, SG, Kissimmee Gateway
Senior erupted for 24 points and 11 steals for a double-double to power the Panthers past Four Corners, 82-8.
