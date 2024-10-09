Hurricane Helene forces Virginia commitment to transfer in-season
Hurricane Helene has displaced thousands of people throughout North Carolina from their homes and the impact the storm has had goes beyond anything anyone could've ever imagined.
On Wednesday morning, one of North Carolina's top high school quarterbacks announced he would have to transfer in-season due to Helene impacting his respective area.
2026 3-star quarterback Ely Hamrick announced he would be transferring from Reynolds to Crest because of Hurricane Helene. Hamrick is a Virginia commitment and transferred into Reynolds during the off-season from IMG Academy White.
Down below is Hamrick's announcement via X, formerly known as Twitter:
"Due to hurricane Helene I have transferred to Crest high school. I want to thank for everything that he has done for me; it made a huge difference. I also want to thank Coach Lloyd and the entire coaching staff for this opportunity! #GoHoos"
Last season at IMG Academy White, Hamrick finished his sophomore year completing 79-of-134 passes for 1,244 yards with 18 touchdowns and zero picks. Hamrick also has offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte, East Carolina and Kentucky.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivenc