Virginia (VHSL) High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025
Get VHSL schedules and scores as the 2025 Virginia high school football season continues on Friday, September 26
There are 142 games scheduled across Virginia on Friday, September 26, including 17 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Virginia High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of Virginia's top-ranked teams as No. 12 St. Christopher's travels to face No. 8 Benedictine, and No. 2 Maury takes on Churchland.
Virginia High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 26
With 17 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Virginia high school football continues.
View full VHSL Friday scoreboard
VHSL Class 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 31 Class 1 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Kenston Forest vs Chincoteague, starts at 6:00 PM. The final game, Twin Springs vs Craig County, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full VHSL Class 1 scoreboard
VHSL Class 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 27 Class 2 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Nandua vs Kent County, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted byWashington vs Thomas Jefferson at 7:00 PM. The final game,Gate City vs Union [Appalachia/Powell Valley], starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full VHSL Class 2 scoreboard
VHSL Class 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 35 Class 3 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Pulaski County vs Cave Spring, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Liberty Christian vs Jefferson Forest at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full VHSL Class 3 scoreboard
VHSL Class 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 37 Class 4 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Spotsylvania vs Culpeper County, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Henrico vs Varina at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full VHSL Class 4 scoreboard
VHSL Class 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 28 Class 5 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Green Run vs Kempsville, starts at 6:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Churchland vs Maury at 7:00 PM. The final game, Riverbend vs Brooke Point, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full VHSL Class 5 scoreboard
VHSL Class 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 30 Class 6 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, FCA Bucks vs Jefferson, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Oscar Smith vs King's Fork at 7:00 PM. The final game, Potomac vs Forest Park, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full VHSL Class 6 scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here