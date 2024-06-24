Jayden Fry of Rolesville commits to South Florida
Rolesville rising senior edge rusher Jayden Fry announced, via social media post on Monday afternoon, his commitment to play his college football at the University of South Florida.
The Bulls are getting a 6-foot-4, 235-pound defensive stud who is coming off a monster junior season with the Rams. In 2023, Fry made 48 tackles, including seven for loss and recorded nine sacks. He hurried opposing quarterbacks an addition 17 times, while adding three pass deflections, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Fry, who informed the USF coaching staff of his decision over the weekend, selected the Bulls from a group of finalists, which included Campbell, Georgia State, Troy and Western Kentucky.
Once on campus at USC, Fry will join former Rolesville teammate Byrum Brown, who became the Bulls starting quarterback last season. In 2023, Brown would go on to complete 276-of-426 passes for 3,292 yards and 26 touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 809 yards and 11 touchdowns.