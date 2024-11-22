Kendre Harrison to announce his college selection
Reidsville two-sport five-star superstar Kendre Harrison will announce his college choice on Nov. 30.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pound junior confirmed Tuesday on X that he would reveal his decision on Saturday, Nov. 30. Harrison had already narrowed his choice to six power-4 universities – Florida State, North Carolina, Oregon, Miami, Penn State and Tennessee.
Harrison has entertained the possibility of playing both sports in college. If he chose North Carolina, he could conceivably follow in NFL Hall of Fame defensive end Julius Peppers, who played both sports for the Tar Heels. North Carolina has offered Harrison in both sports.
A total of 30 colleges from across the country have made offers to Harrison, who is considered the nation’s No. 1 tight end prospect.
Harrison also has basketball offers from Florida State, Miami, North Carolina State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
Some media sources, including Steve Wiltfong of On3 and Tom Loy of 247Sports, are predicting Harrison will choose Oregon. Everyone will find out for sure on Saturday, Nov. 30.
It has been a season full of headlines for Harrison, starting with his transfer to Charlotte independent school power Providence Day. Harrison played in three games for the Chargers before transferring back to Reidsville.
In the current season, Harrison has 33 catches for 555 yards and 8 touchdowns as the 2-A defending champion Rams seek the storied program’s 24th state championship. Harrison, who possesses the size to be a major college star at defensive end, also has 12 tackles and an interception on defense.
Reidsville is also the reigning 2-A state champion in basketball. Harrison averaged 22.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.7 blocks as a sophomore. The Rams ran the table, posting a perfect 29-0 record. Harrison had 19 points, 17 rebounds and 5 blocked shots as the Rams wrested the title from defending champion Farmville Central in a 78-77 thriller.
Harrison was a star from the moment he played in his first game as a high school athlete.
In his freshman football season, Harrison caught 17 passes for 263 yards and 5 touchdowns. He was even more of a force on defense with 92 tackles, 9 sacks and 3 pass breakups. Reidsville went 14-2 and reached the state championship game.
Harrison dominated on the hardwood, averaging 21.5 points, 15.1 rebounds and 4.4 blocks. That coincided with another great Reidsville as the Rams went 26-1 and reached the state championship game.
Last year, in his sophomore season, Harrison became more of an offensive force. He caught 62 passes for 940 yards and 16 touchdowns. Harrison maintained his dominance on defense as well with 76 tackles, 9 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. Reidsville went undefeated in claiming its 23rd state championship in football.