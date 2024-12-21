Live updates: North Carolina 1A championship football game, Tarboro vs. Corvian Community School
Corvian Community High School's football team of Charlotte, under Chris Amill, is only in its third season.
Tarboro, under longtime coach Jeff Craddock, is in North Carolina's High School Athletic Association 1A state title game for a state-record tying eighth straight year.
Whether that experience means much will be decided when the two teams collide Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh Saturday. Kickoff is 3 p.m. local time.
The two teams have absolutely dominated opponents all season long with West Regional champion Corvian Community (15-0) outscoring opponents 621-128, scoring at least 40 points in all but one game. The Cardinals are led by a powerful running game led by CamJohnson (1,436 yards, 25 touchdowns), along with Noah Best and quarterback A.J. Jackson Jr., who have combined for nearly 1,700 more rushing yards and 25 touchdowns. It's a remarkable rise to stardom for the Cardinals were were a combined 11-10 the first two seasons combined, very respectable for a start-up. This season they've soared to new heights.
Tarboro, winners of the Eastern Regional, has been dominating in the postseason, outscoring opponents by a 235-12 count. Led by an absolutely stellar defense that has recorded eight shutouts and allowed just 116 points all year. The Vikings also love to run the ball with a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in quarterback Kamerin McDowell-Moore (1,394, 17) and Mason Satterfield (1,006, 18), to go with Caiden Everette (856, 13). As a team the Vikings have piled up close to 4,200 yards and average better than 10 yards per carry.
This is Tarboro's 16th state title appearance and its looking for a 10th crown.
