Mallard Creek Relay DQ Sparks National Debate Over Celebration Rules in High School Track

A controversial disqualification at the North Carolina state track and field championships has been sparking conversations about celebration rules, consistency in officiating and how emotion is policed in youth athletics.

Mallard Creek High School’s boys track and field team believed it was on the verge of another state title when chaos unfolded during the 4x400-meter relay at the NCHSAA state championships. After anchor runner Nyan Brown crossed the finish line, officials ruled his celebration violated sportsmanship rules, resulting in a disqualification that ultimately cost Mallard Creek the team championship.

The decision immediately drew backlash online.

Many fans, athletes and media members argued the celebration was relatively harmless, especially considering the emotional weight of the moment. Earlier in the meet, Nyan had broken the long-standing North Carolina all-time state record in the 300-meter hurdles, running 35.96 to eclipse the previous 36.04 mark set by Spencer Adams in 2007. He is also ranked No. 8 nationally in the event. He also has run a 13.79 in 110 hurdles ranking 54th nationally. He has podiumed at state since his sophomore season finishing third in 2024 running a season best 37.69, following it up in 2025 he got second in the 110s and first in the 300s (14.09 & 37.11). He took second this year in the 110s at 14.42(0.63 seconds off hs personal and season best 13.79) along with his state record winning mark.

According to Nyan’s public statement, the moment was fueled by emotion rather than disrespect.

“When I crossed the line, my celebration was loud and emotional,” he wrote. “I celebrated with my teammate and dapped up my opponent because it was one of the proudest moments of my life on the track.”

As someone who ran and coached track for many years in high school and college this always will and always has been a huge no that will land you and your team in serious hot water. This shouldn't be a news story, very normal. pic.twitter.com/hgMQcIUvJC — RedSixerFan (@RedSixerTwitch) May 18, 2026

Nyan also denied intentionally taunting another competitor, saying anyone who has competed against him throughout his career knows he has always respected both the sport and his opponents.

The controversy only intensified after reporters and fans began circulating photos from the same championship meet showing other athletes celebrating in similar fashion without punishment. Charlotte Observer reporter Langston Wertz Jr. posted side-by-side examples on social media, noting that multiple athletes appeared to use celebratory gestures that did not result in disqualification.

Meanwhile, Mallard Creek reportedly submitted an appeal letter to the NCHSAA asking officials to review the ruling. According to WCNC reporter Nick Carboni, the school was not attempting to take away Jordan High School’s title, but instead hoped both schools could potentially be recognized as co-champions.

The incident exploded across social media platforms over the weekend, with creators, commentators and former athletes weighing in. Sports personality Jason Whitlock faced criticism from many track and field fans after posting a harsh reaction to the incident, while track creator Shyheim Wright defended Nyan and questioned whether the punishment matched the actual actions shown in the video.

For many observers, the situation has evolved beyond a single relay result. The debate now centers around whether high school athletes are being unfairly penalized for emotional celebrations during life-changing moments.

Track and field has increasingly embraced personality and self-expression in recent years, especially in the social media era where celebrations often become viral moments that help grow the sport’s visibility. Critics of the ruling argue that punishing athletes for brief emotional reactions sends the wrong message, particularly after historic performances on championship stages.

Nyan addressed that broader conversation directly in his statement.

“Celebration is part of sports, especially at championship events,” he wrote. “Throughout the week, athletes across classifications celebrated their victories in many different ways.”

Whether the ruling is eventually overturned or not, the Mallard Creek controversy has already become one of the defining high school track stories of the year — and it is likely to continue fueling debate long after the season ends. And one of the main things i think that was lost in translation during the moments it all went down was that it was a celebratory five fingers to represent five straight state titles, an amazing feat in of itself.