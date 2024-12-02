Michigan flips Monroe (N.C.) High safety Jordan Young

High School

Four-star safety has been previously committed to Clemson, but announced his switch to the Wolverines shortly after Michigan's big win over Ohio State this weekend

Jeff Hawkins

Monroe High safety Jordan Young has announced he is flipping his college commitment to Michigan.
The Michigan Wolverines, fresh off their upset of the then-No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, received a pre-early signing window boost by receiving a recruiting pledge from Monroe (N.C.) High School’s Jordan Young.

With the early college football signing window opening on Wednesday, the four-star safety announced his decision on X (Twitter) Sunday.

Young ranks as the No. 150 athlete nationally and No. 6 player in North Carolina, according to 247 Sports. Young, who initially committed to the Clemson Tigers on Nov. 2, also held offers from a series of Power Four programs, including Alabama and Notre Dame. The Wolverines also beat out Big Ten rivals Michigan State, Penn State and Southern Cal.

With Young’s departure, the Tigers have endured seven decommitments in the 2025 cycle.

Jeff Hawkins
