Miles McCallop Transfers to Clinton, Ready to Lead Dark Horses Back to Glory
From Backup to Breakout
Miles McCallop waited for his turn to be a high school starting quarterback.
It’s his time now but not where he expected.
The 6-foot, 180-pound junior was poised to take over the reins at Rolesville, a football program that reached the North Carolina 4-A state championship game last year.
Family First: The Move to Clinton
But, instead, McCallop will be the starting quarterback at Clinton. The McCallop family recently moved to Clinton to be closer to Miles’ grandfather, who recently had heart surgery.
That’s fine with him. He’s embracing the change.
“Family first,” McCallop said. “I am close to my grandfather, so I am excited to spend more time with him and he is excited to see me play.”
Strong JV Resume at Rolesville
McCallop played behind a pair of seniors at Rolesville and the starter – Braden Atkinson – threw 53 touchdown passes. The dual threat quarterback wound up with 1,338 yards and 17 touchdowns passing along with 227 yards and 4 touchdowns rushing while helping lead the Rolesville junior varsity to a 7-1 record.
Clinton in Rebuild Mode After Mass Transfer
At the same time, traditional power Clinton saw its roster gutted when many of its top players transferred to Marlboro County, South Carolina to follow their coach, Cory Johnson, who had led the Dark Horses to a 15-1 record and the 2-A state championship game. Clinton slumped to 2-8 record.
This time, the Dark Horses have one coming their way and he’s happy to be there. He’s also expecting a turnaround.
“I am enjoying myself in Clinton,” McCallop said. “The Dark Horses have some really talented guys. People just don’t know about them yet, that will change this season. It’s going to be a big year for us.”
Chemistry Clicks Early in Clinton
Often when a new player comes on the scene, there are questions of chemistry. But that’s not the case with McCallop as he sees it.
Getting the chance to participate in summer workouts and 7-on-7 scrimmages against other teams has helped McCallop become immersed in the team well before the start of official practice.
“We jelled instantly!” McCallop said. “The team, the players and coaches and the whole Dark Horse Nation has welcomed me with open arms. Our first 7-on-7 scrimmage is on Thursday. We are ready.”
Eyes Set on Conference Title and Playoff Push
The expectations are for a long season. And a good one.
“We will improve on the record from last year,” McCallop said. “We are very close to a shot at the conference and making a deep playoff run.”
Season Opener at Lakewood
Clinton opens the 2025 season on Aug. 22 at Lakewood.