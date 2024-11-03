High School

Mount Airy football win streak reaches 40 in North Carolina

The Granite Bears improved to 10-0 with a 42-7 win over Alleghany, as they continue their drive for a third straight NCHSAA state championship

Mike Duprez

Mount Airy Granite Bears are a winning machine, have won 40 consecutive games after last week's 42-7 victory over Alleghany.
It has been a long time since Mount Airy lost a football game.

The Granite Bears overwhelmed Alleghany 42-7 on Friday, extending their winning streak to 40 games. Mount Airy is seeking its third consecutive North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1-A state championship.

Junior tailback Taeshon Martin led the Friday onslaught with 11 carries for 127 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Martin has over 1,700 yards rushing for the season. 

Mount Airy ended the regular season with a 10-0 record and won the Northwest 1-A Conference.

The Granite Bears have outscored their opponents by a combined 438-75. Only one of the games has been close – a 17-14 decision at conference rival Starmount on Sept. 28. That was Starmount’s only loss in the regular season.

Mount Airy’s last loss 14-12 to East Surry in the second game of the 2022 season.

2024 Mount Airy Football Schedule

Fri, Aug 23 @ North Surry W 50-14 1-0 

Fri, Aug 30 vs East Surry W 28-7 2-0 

Fri, Sep 06 vs Surry Central W 56-7 3-0 

Fri, Sep 13 @ Ashe County W 42-0 4-0 

Fri, Sep 20 vs North Stokes W 55-0 5-0 

Sat, Sep 28 @ Starmount W 17-14 6-0 

Fri, Oct 04 vs East Wilkes W 28-13 7-0 

Fri, Oct 11 @ South Stokes W48-7 8-0 

Fri, Oct 25 @ Elkin W 62-6 9-0

Fri, Nov 01 vs Alleghany W 42-7 10-0

Published
