Mount Airy sets 2025 football schedule
Mount Airy saw its bid for a third consecutive 1-A state championship last year foiled by Corvian Community in the fourth round.
Still, the Bears had a 13-1 record. They are now in a 3-A/4-A conference with East Surrry, Surry Central, Forbush, North Surry and West Stokes that should provide good matchups. The nonconference schedule looks solid, too. Mount Airy opens with former conference rival Starmount, a team the Bears played twice last year, including in the third round of the state playoffs.
Here is the schedule:
Aug. 22 – Starmount
Aug. 29 – at East Wilkes
Sept. 5 – at Watauga
Sept. 12 – Forest (Va.)
Sept. 19 – St. Stephens
Oct. 3 – North Surry
Oct. 10 – at West Stokes
Oct. 17 - at Forbush
Oct. 24 – Surry Central
Oct. 31 – at East Surry
