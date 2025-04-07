High School

Mount Airy sets 2025 football schedule

The Bears will open the season Aug. 22 against Starmount

Mike Duprez

Mount Airy's Walker Stroup is caught by Robbinsville's Darion Ledbetter, December 1, 2023.
Mount Airy saw its bid for a third consecutive 1-A state championship last year foiled by Corvian Community in the fourth round.

Still, the Bears had a 13-1 record. They are now in a 3-A/4-A conference with East Surrry, Surry Central, Forbush, North Surry and West Stokes that should provide good matchups. The nonconference schedule looks solid, too. Mount Airy opens with former conference rival Starmount, a team the Bears played twice last year, including in the third round of the state playoffs.

Here is the schedule:

Aug. 22 – Starmount

Aug. 29 – at East Wilkes

Sept. 5 – at Watauga

Sept. 12 – Forest (Va.)

Sept. 19 – St. Stephens

Oct. 3 – North Surry

Oct. 10 – at West Stokes

Oct. 17 - at Forbush

Oct. 24 – Surry Central

Oct. 31 – at East Surry

Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

